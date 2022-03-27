12 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

This week was insanely stacked for new music all across the board, and in the heavy music world, that included new albums from Soul Glo, Absent In Body (members of Neurosis, Amenra & Sepultura), and Falls of Rauros, all three of which you can read about in Notable Releases. This week also brought heavy hitters from Abbath, Nite, and more that you can read about in Invisible Oranges' Upcoming Metal Releases. We also got new singles from Trivium/Ihsahn offshoot Ibaraki (ft. Gerard Way), No/Mas, Meshuggah, Luminous Vault, Abysmalist, Bodysnatcher, and more. Read on for all the metal, hardcore, and adjacent stuff we posted this week...

IBARAKI - "RONIN" (ft. GERARD WAY)

As recently mentioned, Trivium's Matt Heafy is releasing a black metal album under the name Ibaraki that was produced and engineered by black metal veteran (and Emperor frontman) Ihsahn, and features guest vocals by Ihsahn, Nergal from Behemoth, and My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way. The song with Gerard is out now, and you can read more about it here. Get the LP on limited white vinyl.

NO/MAS - "EXILE"

DC grinders No/Mas have announced a new album, Consume/Deny/Repent, produced by Taylor Young and due in April via Closed Casket Activities. Read more about lead single "Exile" here.

MESHUGGAH - "I AM THAT THIRST"

Meshuggah have shared a new single off upcoming album Immutable, and it sounds as rhythmic and ass-beating as you'd hope. Get the album on limited orange/red opaque vinyl.

LUMINOUS VAULT - "REGENERATION"

Luminous Vault, the NYC-based metal duo of guitarist/vocalist Mario Diaz de Leon (Oneirogen, Bloodmist) and bassist/vocalist Samuel Smith (Artificial Brain, Aeviterne), have announced a new album, Animate The Emptiness, due May 20 via Profound Lore. The first single is "Regeneration," a dose of off-kilter melodic black metal fueled by a patchwork quilt of lead guitars as colorful as the album art.

ABYSMALIST - "THERAPEUTIC EXHUMATION"

Sacramento death metallers Abysmalist are releasing their Vile Possession LP on April 8 via Maggot Stomp, and you can get a taste of their OSDM-style brutality from lead single "Therapeutic Exhumation."

BODYSNATCHER - "WIRED FOR DESTRUCTION"

Here's a new song off Florida deathcore band Bodysnatcher's upcoming album, which you can read more about here.

CROSSED - "LÁGRIMA"

Crossed (members of Boneflower & Descubriendo A Mr. Mime and Eros + Massacre) have shared the second single off upcoming album Morir, and this one's even more abrasive than the last, with harsh, blackened shrieks atop a sludgy post-metal backdrop.

MIDWIFE - "SEND THE PAIN BELOW" (CHEVELLE COVER)

Midwife did an ethereal cover of The Offspring's "Gone Away" on her 2021 album Luminol, and now she's given the same treatment to Chevelle's "Send the Pain Below" for The Flenser's nu metal tribute project. If you've ever wondered what "Send the Pain Below" would sound like as a crackling, haunting, ambient pop song, now you know.

SHROUD - STARING INTO THE EYES OF HEAVEN EP

Illinois hardcore band Shroud dropped this killer EP last month, and it just got a re-release (and cassette release) from Ohio label Delayed Gratification Records today. If you haven't heard it yet, it's very much worth a listen.

S.M.I.L.E. - S.M.I.L.E. SOME MORE EP

Also out now on Delayed Gratification is a three-song ripper from Ohio's S.M.I.L.E. that hearkens right back to hardcore's classic '80s era.

FINAL FORM - DEMO 2

UK metallic hardcore band Final Form actually dropped this demo earlier this year, but they just re-released it on Connecticut label DAZE, who has cassettes coming soon, and if you haven't heard this rager yet, there's no time like the present.

SEED OF PAIN - CHAMPIONS OF CHAOS: RELOADED

Florida metallic hardcore band Seed of Pain have released a remixed, remastered version of their 2018 debut LP Champions of Chaos on From Within Records.

