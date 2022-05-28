12 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

This week in heavy music, I highly recommend the new albums from Simulakra and bigLOVE (members of Employed To Serve), both of which you can read about in Notable Releases, and I also recommend checking out the new Enact, Snuffed, Mournful Congretation, and Doldrum. Also, a new Def Leppard album is out this week, in case you'd like to hear that. On top of that, we got new singles from Yatra, Northless, Will Haven, Candy, Creeping Death, Temple of Void, Chat Pile, End It, and more. Read on for all of this week's metal, hardcore, and more...

YATRA - "REIGN OF TERROR"

After diving into old school death metal on recent single "Death Cantation," Yatra show off more of their blackened sludge side on the venomous new single "Reign of Terror." Their new LP Born Into Chaos drops 6/10 via Prosthetic.

NORTHLESS - "A PATH BEYOND GRIEF"

Milwaukee sludge metallers Northless have announced a new LP, A Path Beyond Grief, and you can read more about the title track here.

WILL HAVEN - "WINGS OF MARIPOSA"

Sacramento post-hardcore vets Will Haven are back with their first new song in four years, "Wings of Mariposa," and it's a fired-up, super-heavy song that really suggests this band still has more to say. It serves as a precursor for their upcoming seventh album, which is being completed as we speak. Read more about it here.

CANDY - "TRANSCEND TO WET"

Metallic hardcore maniacs Candy have shared the second taste of upcoming LP Heaven Is Here, and this one shows off a much different side of Candy, taking them into noisy electronic/industrial territory. It's way different than the lead single, but just as punishing in its own way.

CREEPING DEATH - "IN THE NAME OF TRAGEDY" (MOTORHEAD COVER)

As mentioned, Psycho Las Vegas is putting out a Motorhead tribute soon, and here's death metal band Creeping Death's faithful rendition of "In the Name of Tragedy," which comes with a making-of video.

TEMPLE OF VOID - "THE TRANSCENDING HORROR"

Michigan death-doomers Temple of Void have shared another track off their upcoming LP Summoning the Slayer, which arrives next week (6/3) via Relapse. It's a lumbering death-doom song, but it finds them exploring some more ethereal territory too.

CHAT PILE - "SLAUGHTERHOUSE"

Chat Pile's debut LP God's Country comes out July 29 via The Flenser, and lead single "Slaughterhouse" is a totally gnarly song that channels '90s post-hardcore and sprinkles some sludge and death metal on top too.

END IT - "HATEKEEPER"

Baltimore hardcore band End It have announced the new Unpleasant Living EP for Flatspot Records, and this new song is "about gatekeeping hardcore. It’s about keeping the tourists from getting comfortable enough to dictate what’s right and what’s wrong. Knowing they won’t be around to deal with the after-effects." It also comes with a video inspired by the Playa Hater's Ball from Chappelle's Show. Read more about it here.

AMYGDALA - "DARVO"

San Antonio screamo/hardcore/etc band Amygdala are putting out a new two-song single, Besitos Para Todos Mis Haters, on June 26, and one of those songs is out now. "Darvo" is as punishing as you'd expect from this band, with D-beating rhythms, sludgy riffage, and chaotic, pissed-off screams.

SONAGI - "AMBIVALENCE"

Sonagi, another screamo band led by Closer's Ryan Slausson, have signed to Get Better Records and announced their debut LP, Precedent, and you can read more about lead single "Ambivalence" here.

IAN BLURTON'S FUTURE NOW - "LIKE A GHOST"

Canadian music veteran Ian Blurton is releasing a new album, Second Skin, in July via Seeing Red, and you can read more about the riffy, psychedelic, super catchy stoner rock of "Like A Ghost" here.

MORBIDEITY - RAVISHING IMPURITY EP

Morbideity just dropped this EP via The Coming Strife, and it's a killer, brutal, five-song slab of death metal.

