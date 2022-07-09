12 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

It may have been a shortened week in most of the music world due to the holiday, but it's a pretty great week for new releases in the heavy music world. We got great new records from Wormrot, Vomit Forth, and End It, and you can read about all of those in Notable Releases. We also not singles from END, Cult Leader, Escuela Grind, Oxalate, Castrator, Funeral Chic, Phobophilic, Fixation, Pist.On, Labyrinth of Stars (members of Lantlôs and Valborg), and more, and you can head below for those...

END - "EDEN WILL DROWN" / CULT LEADER - "ATARAXIS"

Two killer metallic hardcore bands, END and Cult Leader, have teamed up for a split EP titled Gather & Mourn, and they've each shared one song from it. Read more here.

--

ESCUELA GRIND - "CLIFFHANGER"

Massachusetts grinders Escuela Grind have announced a new album, Memory Theater, due 9/30 via the band's new label home of MNRK Heavy. Read more about lead single "Cliffhanger" here.

--

OXALATE - "PRESSED TO DEATH"

NY/NJ death metallers Oxalate are gearing up to release a new EP called Cultivating Anguish, and they've just released lead single "Pressed to Death," a brutal, swampy dose of old school-style death metal that the band says is "about a specific method of torture used upon falsely accused witches in the 16th and 17th centuries." Read more about it here.

--

CASTRATOR - "INQUISITION SINS"

NYC death metal band Castrator have shared a new song off their upcoming debut album Defiled in Oblivion and you can read more about it here. You can also pre-order our exclusive neon violet galaxy vinyl variant.

--

FUNERAL CHIC - "LAST LINE BLUES"

Blackened punks Funeral Chic switch things up in favor of '90s-style sludge for their new song "Last Line Blues," which also brings in some skronky sax towards the end.

--

PHOBOPHILIC - "NAUSEATING DESPAIR"

North Dakota death metallers Phobophilic have shared "Nauseating Despair" off their upcoming debut album Enveloping Absurdity, due September 16 via Prosthetic. The band tells Decibel that the song "is the best representation of the album as a whole" and that "it's about a sudden and extreme self-awareness Sartre describes as ‘nausea.’ Once you’ve made this realization about the absurdity of life, there is no going back; it’s truly horrifying."

--

CUBE - A SIX WAY SPLIT

Zegema Beach Records, Dog Knights, and Left Hand Label have teamed up for a split with six killer screamo bands, featuring two new songs each from Hawak, Eyelet, Elle, and Burial Etiquette, one from Joliette, and five from Our Future Is An Absolute Shadow.

--

LABYRINTH OF STARS - "STAR PERVERTOR"

Labyrinth of Stars are a death metal band with members of Lantlôs and Valborg, and their debut album Spectrum Xenomorph comes out on September 30 via Translation Loss. Its lead single is the totally nuts "Star Pervertor," which kind of sounds like a death metal interpretation of Voivod's sci-fi thrash. Hear it at Decibel.

--

PIST.ON - "RUIN YOUR DAY"

New York alt-metal vets Pist.On are releasing Cold World+ -- an expanded edition of their recent comeback EP Cold World that also includes their 2001 EP Saves, a song from a 1995 Metal Blade comp, and four previously released demos -- on July 29 via M-Theory Audio, and new single "Ruin Your Day" will take you right back to the '90s alt-metal scene that birthed Pist.On.

--

FIXATION - "PURGATORY" (ft. TYLER MILLEN of YEAR OF THE KNIFE)

Philly hardcore band Fixation have shared a dark, personal song off their upcoming album The Secrets We Keep, which they say was inspired by Samhain and Shut Your Mouth and Open Your Eyes-era AFI. Read more about it here.

--

STAND STILL - "LOOSE ENDS"

Long Island emo torch-carriers Stand Still have announced their second EP (and first for DAZE/Triple B Records), and they keep the sound of bands like Silent Majority and The Movielife alive on lead single "Loose Ends." Read more here and pre-order our exclusive clear/orange splatter vinyl variant, limited to 100 copies.

--

