12 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

I highly recommend the new Cruelty and Oryx records, which you can read about in Notable Releases, and you can also head to Invisible Oranges to read up on the new Gojira, Domkraft, Vreid, and more. We also got new singles this week from At The Gates, Dodsrit, Dordeduh, SeeeYouSpaceCowboy, Perturbator, Big Scenic Nowhere, fallfiftyfeet, and more, and you can read on for those and other metal and hardcore songs we posted this week...

AT THE GATES - "SPECTRE OF EXTINCTION"

Swedish melodeath legends At The Gates have shared the first single off their upcoming album, and you can read more about it here. You can also pre-order our exclusive ultra clear vinyl variant of the album.

--

PILLARS OF IVORY (mem MINDFORCE, DEATH THREAT, AGE OF APOCALYPSE) - GENESIS TO LEVITICUS

Pillars of Ivory is a sample-heavy rap/hardcore crossover project featuring Mindforce frontman Jay Petagine and members of Death Threat and Age of Apocalypse, and their three-song, 30+ minute album The Biblical Stricturez is pretty wild stuff.

--

DÖDSRIT - "SHALLOW GRAVES" & "APATHETIC TONGUES"

Sweden's Dödsrit will follow 2018's very good Spirit Crusher with a new four-song album, Mortal Coil, on May 28 via Wolves of Hades. Two songs are out now, and they find this band's blend of post-black metal, crust punk, and melodeath in fine form.

--

DORDEDUH - "ÎN VIELIȘTEA UITĂRII"

Romanian folk-black metal band (and Negură Bunget offshoot) Dordeduh's first album in eight years, Har, arrives next month (5/14) via Prophecy Productions, and today they've shared its third single: the towering, atmospheric "În vieliștea uitării."

--

SEEYOUSPACECOWBOY - "PAINTING A CLEAR PICTURE FROM A UNRELIABLE NARRATOR"

SeeYouSpaceCowboy have shared an awesome new song off their upcoming split with If I Die First, and you can read more about it here.

--

PERTURBATOR - "EXCESS"

Perturbator has shared another song off Lustful Sacraments and this one finds him in the '80s goth/industrial/synthpop realm.

--

BIG SCENIC NOWHERE - "LEDU"

Desert rock collective Big Scenic Nowhere (members of Fu Manchu, Yawning Man, Mos Generator, and more) are releasing one song a month as they gear up for their new album. Read more about this new song here.

--

ROBOTS OF THE ANCIENT WORLD - "AGUA CALIENTE"

Portland's Robots of the Ancient World make psychedelic stoner doom with a hint of Seattle grunge (and they recorded their upcoming album Mystic Goddess with grunge veteran Jack Endino), and vocalist Caleb Weidenbach tops it off with a howl that sounds more than a little like Danzig. Read more about their new song here.

--

FALLFIFTYFEET - "PARTING GIFT"

Following the dissolution of West Virginia metalcore band False Accusations, three of the four members formed fallfiftyfeet. Here's their first song, which you can read more about here.

--

ORPHAN DONOR - "MY FRIEND, THE HORNET"

Pennsylvania screamo/metalcore blenders Orphan Donor are following last year's Old Patterns with Unraveled on June 11 via Zegema Beach Records. Your first taste is the caustic "My Friend, The Hornet."

--

MORDRED - "DEMONIC #7"

Bay Area crossover thrash vets Mordred will release their first album in over 25 years, The Dark Parade, on July 23 via M-Theory Audio. "Timing on the release of ‘Demonic #7’ comes at a point when the USA and many countries around the world seem more divided than they've ever been in our lifetime," says guitarist Danny White. "As we begin to hopefully and tentatively emerge from the self-imposed cocoon of covid, we ask ourselves if things will start to get better, or will it be a case of just when you thought it couldn't get any worse, ’There are realms even lower than hell.’"

--

HONEY (mem TURNING POINT) - "DANCING WITH DEATH"

As mentioned in our recent interview with Turning Point, guitarist Jay Laughlin is now fronting the crossover thrash band Honey, and that band have now announced their debut album: Forever Fire, due May 28 via Hellminded Records. The first single is the rippin' "Dancing With Death."

--

DEMISER - THROUGH THE GATE ETERNAL

South Carolina blackened thrashers Demiser recently dropped this rager of a new LP, and they spoke about this week in an interview with Decibel.

--

Vinyl on sale now in the shop...

At The Gates - The Nightmare of Being on limited ultra clear vinyl (order yours)

Motorhead - Motorhead on limited white vinyl (order yours)

Circle Jerks - Group Sex 40th anniversary splatter LP + fanzine (order yours)

Gorilla Biscuits - Start Today - new opaque red pressing (order yours)

Youth of Today - Break Down The Walls on opaque blue vinyl (order yours)

Crumbsuckers - Life of Dreams on limited splatter vinyl (order yours)

The Obsessed - The Church Within on limited transparent blue with black smoke vinyl (order yours)

EVEN MORE METAL VINYL:

AC/DC - Back In Black & Highway to Hell

Exodus LPs (colored variants included)

Guns N' Roses - Appetite for Distruction & Use Your Illusion 1

Iron Maiden - Number of the Beast & self-titled

Judas Priest - Screaming for Vengeance & British Steel

KISS - Destroyer

Metallica LPs

Motörhead - Ace of Spades

Ozzy Osbourne LPs (picture discs included)

Rainbow - Rainbow Rising

Rob Zombie - Hellbilly Deluxe

Slayer - Show No Mercy & Hell Awaits (colored vinyl)

--

For even more new songs, browse the ‘New Songs’ archive. For new metal albums, browse ‘Upcoming Metal Releases’ on Invisible Oranges. And browse our ‘Metal’ category for even more heavy music news.