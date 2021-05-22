12 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

It's a busy week for new music, and in the heavier corner of the world, we got the great new Yautja album this week, as well as the not-heavy but definitely great album from Have Heart offshoot Fiddlehead, both of which you can read about in Notable Releases. Also head to Invisible Oranges' Upcoming Metal Releases to read up on the new Nadja, Esoctrilihum, Monster Magnet, An Autumn for Crippled Children, Robots of the Ancient World, and more. We also got the first new single from Killswitch Engage offshoot Times of Grace in a decade, plus songs from Wristmeetrazor, Vouna, Hooded Menace, The HIRS Collective, and more. Read on for all the metal and hardcore we posted this week...

TIMES OF GRACE (KILLSWITCH ENGAGE) - "BURDEN OF BELIEF"

Times of Grace, the post-metal side project of Killswitch Engage vocalist Jesse Leach and guitarist Adam Dutkiewicz, have announced their second-ever album and first in ten years, Songs of Loss and Separation (which you can pre-order on limited white vinyl, along with a signed print), and released lead single "Burden of Belief," which you can read more about here.

--

WRISTMEETRAZOR - "THIS SUMMER'S SORROW Ⅱ: GROWING OLD IN THE WAITING PLACE"

Chaotic metalcore band Wristmeetrazor have shared the third and final single from their anticipated sophomore album Replica of a Strange Love, which arrives 6/11 via Prosthetic. This one's a more atmospheric/melodic song with some Deftones vibes, and Wristmeetrazor are great at this kind of thing too. "The singles do tell a story – just as the record does – and this is the exasperated final metamorphosis from unfeeling shell to hollow husk," vocalist Justin Fornof tells Knotfest.

--

VOUNA - "HIGHEST MOUNTAIN"

Vouna (the project of Yianna Bekris) fuses tornadic black metal, crushing doom metal, and ethereal goth on this song off upcoming sophomore album Atropos (due 7/16 via Profound Lore). Read more about it here.

--

HOODED MENACE - BLOOD ORNAMENTS"

Finnish death-doomers Hooded Menace will release their new album The Tritonus Bell on August 27 via Season of Mist, and this lead single offers up nine minutes of pure heaviosity.

--

THE HIRS COLLECTIVE - "AFFECTION & CARE."

The HIRS Collective have an upcoming 109-song album called The Third 100 Songs arriving 6/25 via Get Better Records, which compiles a bunch of old songs and also includes new ones. Here's the second new song to be released from it, "Affection & Care.," which finds HIRS starting out in apocalyptic sludge metal territory before speeding things up to a grindier pace. Like the last single, it rips.

DEAD HOUR NOISE / DEEPER GRAVES SPLIT

Two Michigan-based chaotic, metallic hardcore bands, Dead Hour Noise and Deeper Graves, have teamed up for a split that's out now on Tomb Tree Tapes. Definitely some classic Converge/Dillinger Escape Plan vibes in there, and both of these bands know exactly how to do it.

--

INHUMAN CONDITION - "KILLING PACE"

Inhuman Condition is the new band of recent/former Massacre members Jeramie Kling and Taylor Nordberg and legendary Massacre member Terry Butler (also of Death, Obituary, and Six Feet Under), and they do a hell of a lot of justice to the early '90s death metal sound that Terry's bands helped pioneer. Here's another ripper off their upcoming debut album Rat°God. (The song also has an "age-restricted" video that can only be watched on YouTube.)

--

SATANIC PLANET - "LITURGY"

Satanic Planet -- the supergroup of Justin Pearson (The Locust, Retox, etc), Justin's Dead Cross bandmate Dave Lombardo (ex-Slayer), Justin's Planet B bandmate Luke Henshaw, and Satanic Temple founder Lucein Greaves -- have shared another genuinely creepy song (and well-matched video) off their upcoming debut album.

--

THE CREW (RANCID, PENNYWISE, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES) - "ONE VOICE"

The Crew is the new punk supergroup of vocalist Tim Armstrong (Rancid), vocalist and guitarist Fletcher Dragge (Pennywise), vocalist Mike Muir (Suicidal Tendencies), bassist Matt Freeman (Rancid), and drummer Byron McMackin (Pennywise), and here's their first song, which you can read more about here.

--

ENGINE KID - "ANGEL DUST"

Greg Anderson's (Goatsnake, Sunn O))), etc) '90s band Engine Kid have a new box set called Everything Left Inside arriving on Record Store Day's June 12 drop via Greg's long-running label Southern Lord Records, and it includes this genuinely great, never-before-released song from 1994.

--

DMC AND THE HELLRAISERS - "HELLRAISER"

DMC and the Hellraisers is DMC of Run DMC's new rap-rock band (also featuring current Life of Agony drummer Veronica Bellino). Run DMC were of course some of the first people to merge rap and rock, so it should come as no surprise that this is a fun, nostalgia-inducing song.

--

DEATHCHANT - "GALLOWS"

Deathchant's new single puts a DIY punk spin on classic heavy metal. Read more about it here.

