12 New Rap and R&B Songs Out This Week

In addition to the new Nyck Caution album (ft. Denzel Curry, Joey Bada$$, and more), this week brought new singles from Flo Milli/Kenny Beats, DaBaby, Ariana Grande/Megan Thee Stallion/Doja Cat, Divine/Vince Staples/Pusha T, Haviah Mighty/Old Man Saxon, Ghetts/Stormzy, and more, and you can scroll down for all of this week's recommended new hip hop songs in one place...

FLO MILLI - "ROARING 20S" (prod. KENNY BEATS)

Flo Milli follows up one of the best albums of 2020 with a new single produced by the great Kenny Beats (Rico Nasty, Denzel Curry, Vince Staples, etc). It's built around a prominent sample of Fiddler on the Roof's "If I Were A Rich Man" and it's proof that Flo Milli is only getting better and better.

--

DABABY - "MASTERPIECE"

DaBaby just gets bigger and bigger and has not slowed down his output one bit. His first single of 2021 is "Masterpiece," which is as brash and catchy as any of DaBaby's biggest hits.

--

ARIANA GRANDE - "34+35" (REMIX ft. MEGAN THEE STALLION & DOJA CAT)

Ariana Grande has released a new remix of one of Positions' highlights, "34+35," and this version features newly-added verses by two of the fastest-rising rappers around, Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat, both of whom show up in fine form.

--

DIVINE - "JUNGLE MANTRA" (ft. VINCE STAPLES & PUSHA T)

Mumbai rapper Divine has teamed up with two US heavy-hitters, Vince Staples and Pusha T, for this new song for Netflix's new crime drama The White Tiger. It comes with the kind of colossal, cinematic production you might expect from a song written for a crime drama, and all three rappers sound great.

--

HAVIAH MIGHTY - "ANTISOCIAL" (ft. OLD MAN SAXON)

Toronto rapper Haviah Mighty continues her rollout of new singles with "Antisocial," which is one of her most radio-friendly songs yet, and which features Old Man Saxon, whose charisma made him one of the most memorable contestants on Netflix's Rhythm + Flow. "I wanted to feature somebody who could embody off-the-cuff energy, and someone who is non-conforming and self-driven," Haviah said. "Old Man Saxon came to mind."

--

GHETTS - "SKENGMAN" (ft. STORMZY)

Ghetts follows "IC3" (ft. Skepta) with another all-star UK rap collab, this time with Stormzy. It's another very promising taste of Ghetts' TBA new album for Warner.

--

YOUNGKILLA73 - "SYRUP"

YoungKilla73 of the Sie7etr3 crew returns with a new song, and it's an ominous offering of Sie7etr3's usual Latin-trap-meets-New-York-drill sound.

--

JUICE WRLD - "BAD BOY" (ft. YOUNG THUG)

A new posthumous track by Juice WRLD, who tragically died in 2019 at age 21, has surfaced, and this one features Young Thug.

--

DESSA - "ROME"

Dessa has launched a new singles series, IDES, which will find her releasing a new single on the 15th of every month, and the first single is "Rome." "The lyrics are about the way we live in modern cities—a kind of life that is heavily influenced by global powers who stand to profit by stoking our basest vanities and appetites," Dessa says.

--

SMOKE DZA - "LAVISH" (ft. CONWAY THE MACHINE, prod. 38 SPESH)

One of the highlights of Smoke DZA, Jayy Grams, Nym Lo, 183rd, and OT The Real's new collaborative project R.F.C. (Money Is The Motive), Pt. 1 is "Lavish," which pairs DZA with Buffalo heavyweight Conway the Machine over a syrupy beat from 38 Spesh.

--

DJ MUGGS - "THE CHOSEN ONE"

Legendary hip hop producer DJ Muggs (of Cypress Hill) will release new album Dies Occidendum, which was "concepted as the soundtrack to a film that does not yet exist," on March 12 via Sacred Bones. Lead single "The Chosen One" shows off Muggs' (and Sacred Bones') love of horror film scores as much as it shows off his undying devotion to innovative hip hop production.

--

BENNY THE BUTCHER - "BILLS MAFIA ANTHEM"

The Buffalo Bills are in the playoffs right now, and Buffalo rapper Benny the Butcher has written them a new anthem for the occasion.

--

--

