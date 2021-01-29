12 New Rap and R&B Songs Out This Week

This week in hip hop, we got new albums from Madlib (& Four Tet), Fredo, Tha God Fahim/Your Old Droog, and more, and we also got new singles from Flee Lord/Stove God Cooks, Brent Faiyaz/Tyler the Creator, Mr. Eazi, JPEGMAFIA, and more. Read on for all the rap and R&B we posted this week...

PETER ROSENBERG - "MARCUS SMART" (ft. FLEE LORD & STOVE GOD COOKS)

Hot 97's Peter Rosenberg is curating a new album, and this new single features two of today's best boom bap revivalists, Flee Lord and Stove God Cooks, trading verses over a psychedelic beat from Zoomo.

BRENT FAIYAZ - "GRAVITY" (ft. TYLER, THE CREATOR)

Maryland R&B singer Brent Faiyaz has tapped Tyler, the Creator for a new single produced by Kendrick Lamar/Drake collaborator DJ Dahi. It's a smooth slow jam and Tyler's rapped verse suits it well.

MR. EAZI - "THE DON"

Mr. Eazi continues to emerge as one of Afropop's biggest and best crossover stars, and he'll keep the momentum going with the Something Else EP, due February 19 via Eazi’s own Banku Music and emPawa Africa. The first single is "The Don," which owes as much to the Nigerian artist's homegrown Afrobeats as it does to moody R&B.

N.O.R.E. - "OUTTA LINE" (ft. METHOD MAN & CONWAY THE MACHINE)

N.O.R.E. stays true to his hard-hitting vintage sound on this new song which features fellow NYC legend Method Man and one of today's finest torch-carriers of '90s-style New York rap, Conway The Machine.

JPEGMAFIA - "FIX URSELF!"

JPEGMAFIA will release a new EP in February, and you can read more about its new single "FIX URSELF!" here.

THE ALCHEMIST - CARRY THE FIRE EP

In addition to producing more than one of the best rap albums of 2020, The Alchemist has been dropping instrumental projects here and there, and today he's back with another one: a brief EP called Carry The Fire that finds him in very trippy territory.

FKA TWIGS - "DON'T JUDGE ME" FT. HEADIE ONE & FRED AGAIN

FKA twigs' new single is an extension of "Judge Me," an interlude she collaborated with Headie One and Fred Again on for their 2020 album GANG.

CJ - "BOP"

CJ's "Whoopty" is one of the biggest New York drill hits in the world right now (though not everyone likes it), and he followed it this week with "BOP."

TY DOLLA $IGN - "SPICY" (REMIX ft. J BALVIN, YG, TYGA & POST MALONE)

Ty Dolla $ign has put out a star-studded remix of "Spicy" from last year's Featuring Ty Dolla $ign.

BANKROLL FREDDIE - "ADD IT UP"

Arkansas rapper Bankroll Freddie just signed to Quality Control and Motown, and his first single for the labels is the Southern trap anthem "Add It Up."

CHIP - "DONE KNOW" (ft. HEADIE ONE)

Chip taps Headie One for this glossy, catchy dose of UK rap.

MAASSAI - WITH THE SHIFTS

Brooklyn's Maassai turns out hazy, experimental rap at an astonishing rate, and just about everything she releases is worth hearing. Here's a great new nine-track project, which features Akai Solo and Kumbaya.

