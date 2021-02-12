12 New Rap and R&B Songs Out This Week

This week in hip hop we got the stacked Judas and the Black Messiah soundtrack and the new slowthai album (which I reviewed in Notable Releases), as well as new music from Syd, Headie One, JPEGMAFIA, Big Freedia, Young Thug/Meek Mill, Young M.A, Ebhoni, Cakes Da Killa, Stefflon Don, and more. Read on for all the rap and R&B we posted this week...

SYD - "MISSING OUT"

Syd of The Internet and Odd Future has finally released her first new solo song in four years, and you can read more about it here.

--

NIPSEY HUSSLE & JAY-Z - "WHAT IT FEELS LIKE"

The Judas and the Black Messiah soundtrack is out today, and one of its major highlights is this collab from Jay-Z and the late Nipsey Hussle.

--

HEADIE ONE - EDNA (DELUXE)

UK rapper Headie One released a deluxe edition of his very good 2020 album Edna with eight new songs, including one featuring Afro-fusionist Burna Boy ("Siberia").

--

JPEGMAFIA - EP2!

JPEGMAFIA mainly sticks to his melodic sing-rap side on his new EP2!, which is short and sweet and unmistakably the work of the always-unique JPEGMAFIA.

--

BIG FREEDIA - "PLATINUM"

Not only did Big Freedia appear on Rebecca Black's 10th anniversary remix of "Friday" earlier this week, the New Orleans bounce icon also just put out her own new super catchy single, "Platinum."

--

YOUNG THUG, MEEK MILL & T-SHYNE - "THAT GO!"

Young Thug's Young Stoner Life label is prepping a Slime Language sequel called Slime Language 2, and it'll include this new song which finds Meek Mill adding his trademark shout-raps into Young Thug and fellow YSL member T-Shyne's gurgly auto-tune rap.

--

LIL TJAY - "CALLING MY PHONE" (ft. 6LACK)

Lil Tjay and 6LACK both make rap-informed R&B, and their styles come together nicely on this new collab.

--

YOUNG M.A - "OFF THE YAK"

Young M.A has a new mixtape called Off The Yak on the way, and today she dropped its menacing title track.

--

EBHONI - "X-TING"

Toronto R&B singer Ebhoni is gearing up to release her debut EP this year, and she has now followed January single "Hit This" with her second single of 2021, the blissful-sounding "X-Ting."

--

CAKES DA KILLA & PROPER VILLAINS - "WHAT'S THE WORD"

Rapper Cakes Da Killa and house producer Proper Villains follow last year's Muvaland EP with another infectious dose of hip-house.

--

PONZO HOUDINI - "BROKEN WINGS" (ft. TSU SURF)

Griselda associate Ponzo Houdini releases You Know The Vibes II next week (2/16), and today he returns with another single from it, "Broken Wings," featuring Tsu Surf. As you'd probably expect from these two, it's hard-hitting, '90s-style rap.

--

STEFFLON DON - "CAN'T LET YOU GO" (REMIX ft. TIWA SAVAGE & REMA)

British-Jamaican rapper Stefflon Don has shared a new remix of her song "Can't Let You Go," and, diving deeper into the song's Afrobeats influence, this one features newly-added vocals from Nigerian artists Tiwa Savage and Rema.

--

For even more new songs, browse our daily 'New Songs' lists. For more hip hop news, browse our 'Hip Hop News' category.

--

10 Best Rap Albums of 2020

See the full top 50 here.