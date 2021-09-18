12 New Rap and R&B Songs Out This Week

This week in hip hop, we got new albums from Moor Mother, Lil Nas X, and Injury Reserve, all of which you can read about in Notable Releases, plus new projects from Mozzy, Tion Wayne, Curren$y & Kino Beats, ZillaKami, DijahSB, and more. We also got new songs from Open Mike Eagle (ft. Armand Hammer), Wiki (ft. MIKE), Lakeyah (ft. Tee Grizzley), Ric Wilson, Kehlani, and more, and you can read on for those and others...

OPEN MIKE EAGLE - "BURNER ACCOUNT" (ft. ARMAND HAMMER)

Way back in 2013, Open Mike Eagle appeared on Armand Hammer's album Race Music, and now he's got a new single out that they feature on. Quelle Chris, a frequent collaborator of both artists, produced it. As you'd expect, it's a match made in underground rap heaven.

WIKI - "PROMISED" (ft. MIKE, prod. NAVY BLUE)

Wiki has shared the third single off his upcoming Navy Blue-produced album Half God, and this one features MIKE, whose hazy delivery pairs well with Wiki's harder, more direct style.

LAKEYAH - "313-414" (ft. TEE GRIZZLEY)

Rising, prolific rapper Lakeyah will release a Gangsta Grillz mixtape, My Time, on September 24 via Quality Control. First single "313-414" is a tough, menacing song that finds Lakeyah trading bars with Tee Grizzley. Read more about it here.

ZILLAKAMI - "BLEACH" (ft. DENZEL CURRY)

Not only does City Morgue member ZillaKami's "Bleach" share its title with a Nirvana album, it's also fueled by some guitar that sounds straight out of the '90s alt-rock era. It's on his new album DOG BOY and it features fellow rock-friendly rapper Denzel Curry.

MOZZY - "BEAT THE CASE" (ft. EST GEE & BABYFACE RAY)

West Coast rap great Mozzy's new album Untreated Trauma is out now, and one of its most anticipated songs was this one, which features two very promising up-and-comers: EST Gee and Babyface Ray.

D SMOKE - "COMMON SENSE" (ft. SIR)

D Smoke has announced a new album, War & Wonders, and lead single "Common Sense" features his TDE-signed brother SiR.

RIC WILSON - "BLAH BLAH BLAHS" (ft. KIÉLA ADIRA)

Chicago rapper/singer Ric Wilson returns with a new single, and this one finds him channeling his hometown's history of house music.

AMAARAE - "SAD GIRLZ LUV MONEY" (ft. KALI UCHIS)

Afropop innovator Amaarae has released a new version of "Sad Girlz Luv Money" from last year's great The Angel You Don’t Know, and this one has newly-added vocals from Kali Uchis.

DARK LO & HAVOC - "MOB TALES"

Philly rapper Dark Lo begins serving a seven+ year prison sentence this month, but first he'll release a new album entirely produced by Havoc of Mobb Deep, Extreme Measures, due September 24 via H Class Entertainment/Next Records. Havoc also raps on the track, which is cut from the same gritty East Coast rap cloth as classic Mobb Deep.

REMY MA - "GODMOTHER"

Fresh off appearing at Fat Joe and Ja Rule's Verzuz, Remy Ma has released a new song, "Godmother," and she sounds like she's out for blood on this one.

KEHLANI - "ALTAR"

R&B star Kehlani released It Was Good Until It Wasn't last year, and they announced they'll be following it with Blue Water Road, due out later this year, details TBA. The first single off that is the catchy, likable "Altar."

C TRIP A - "SCREAMING LOUD"

Industrial rap trio C Trip A will release their debut U Should Live Here in October via Translation Loss, and you can read more about lead single "Screaming Loud" here.

