12 New Songs Out Today

THE RUINS OF BEVERAST - "KROMLEC'H KNELL"

Germany's The Ruins of Beverast will release their new album The Thule Grimoires on February 5 via Ván Records, and lead single "Kromlec'h Knell" is a heavy, eerie dose of goth/death-doom.

DJANGO DJANGO - "GLOWING IN THE DARK" (HOT CHIP REMIX)

“We’ve been huge fans of Hot Chip from the beginning and had the pleasure of supporting them live a few times now so we’re really chuffed to have a remix from them," say Django Django of this "Glowing in the Dark" remix by Hot Chip who say "We were stoked out of our minds to get our hands on this track from Django Django; so strong and fun and addictive! We hope folks like what we’ve done with it and enjoy the sounds as much as we enjoyed working on them!” Django Django's new album, Glowing in the Dark, is out February 12.

TIM COHEN (FRESH & ONLYS) - "RAGE ON"

Tim Cohen of Fresh & Onlys and Magic Trick will release his sixth solo album, You Are Still Here, on March 26 via Bobo Integral Records. Generally a DIY kind of guy, this is also apparently Tim's first record in a proper studio and he takes to it like a duck to water, as you can hear on the album's opening track.

KEVIN DREW (BROKEN SOCIAL SCENE) - "DEPRESSED UNICORN CHRISTMAS SONG"

Broken Social Scene's Kevin Drew has delivered unto us this tender holiday song sung by a depressed unicorn who is in turn introduced by a sarcastic shark. The song gets seriously emotional, be ready. Also be ready for Bobby the Bulldog. "The goal was to make people smile and embrace the crazy year we've all had," says Kevin.

RANSOM - "GOOD TIME" (ft. STOVE GOD COOKS & CHE NOIR)

Ransom, Stove God Cooks, and Che Noir are three of the best rappers within the whole current post-boom bap movement, so it's no surprise that they sound great connecting over this Nicholas Craven beat.

PETER COTTONTALE - "TOGETHER" (ft. CHANCE THE RAPPER, CYNTHIA ERIVO & MORE)

Chance The Rapper is not only working on a charity single with Dionne Warwick and The Weeknd, he's also on this new track by his Social Experiment bandmate Peter CottonTale, alongside soul singer Cynthia Erivo, the Chicago Children’s Choir, and the Matt Jones Re-Collective Orchestra.

ARCA - "RIQUIQUÍ;BRONZE-INSTANCES"

Arca released her very good new album KiCk i earlier this year, and now she -- wait for it -- released 100 different versions of that album's song "Riquiquí." "Did you know that up until now I had never allowed anyone to remix an Arca song?" she asked. "There existed 0 official remixes to an Arca track until today— Riquiquí has gotten 100 remixes by an intelligent sentience, created and trained by the genius minds at Bronze."

THE CHILLS - "YOU'RE IMMORTAL"

New Zealand greats The Chills are back with a majestic new single, "You're Immortal." With a goth-tinged, baroque arrangement, this is orchestral pop that tips its hat to groups like Love and The Left Banke but was clearly written in 2020.

MICA LEVI - 'RUFF DOG' (ALBUM STREAM)

Mica Levi is best known as a film composer these days, having done scores for Under the Skin, Jackie and, recently, Steve McQueen's Small Axe series, but they haven't given up on indie rock.

MF DOOM - "LUNCH BREAK" (PROD. FLYING LOTUS)

MF DOOM just recently released a song with BADBADNOTGOOD from the Grand Theft Auto Online expansion, and now he's released another one, this time with production by Flying Lotus. Read more about it here.

R.A.P. FERREIRA/SCALLOPS HOTEL - "BATTLE REPORT" (ft. PINK NAVEL)

Rory Ferreira has announced a new album inspired by beat poet Bob Kaufman that's coming out under his R.A.P. Ferreira moniker and was self-produced under his scallops hotel moniker. First single "battle report" is out now and you can read more about it here.

RINGO STARR - "HERE'S TO THE NIGHTS" FT PAUL MCCARTNEY & MORE

Ringo Starr has reunited with his onetime Beatles bandmate Paul McCartney on new single "Here’s to the Nights" that features on his forthcoming Zoom In EP. Paul sings backup, and is one of a whole bunch of all-star guests on the song, including Diane Warren (who wrote it), Joe Walsh, Corinne Bailey Rae, Eric Burton (Black Pumas), Sheryl Crow, Finneas, Dave Grohl, Ben Harper, Lenny Kravitz, Jenny Lewis, Steve Lukather, Chris Stapleton, and Yola.

