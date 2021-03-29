12 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

ELEPHANT MICAH - "RETURN TO THE ABANDONED OBSERVATORY"

Long-running indie folk act Elephant Micah (aka Joseph O’Connell) have released the final single off their upcoming album Vague Tidings, due next week (April 9 via Western Vinyl). The new song finds Elephant Micah's somber, melancholic sound in fine form, and Joseph says, "In this song, a group of astronomers are having their last glimpse at the night sky. It’s bittersweet. The world, as they know it, is changing. But they are determined to relish their view of the universe."

--

SH8KES - CHANCE 2 CHANGE

Durham, North Carolina rapper Sh8kes has released a new 7-song project featuring Deniro Farrar, A.M., Main Man, and T.Walker, and it's a very solid offering of '90s-style rap with some modern flourishes.

--

PRINCESS NOKIA - "IT'S NOT MY FAULT"

"My video symbolizes my mainstream coming of age, just as it did Jennifer [Lopez]’s," Princess Nokia says of her new single, her first for Arista Records. "It symbolizes the average millennial woman, taking control of herself as the subject. I control my narrative and I celebrate my beauty. It’s hyper-futurism and almost 22 years later we are moving into a more interactive era."

--

JO MERSA MARLEY - "YO DAWG" (ft. BUSY SIGNAL)

Generation after generation, the Marley family keep birthing new reggae greats, and Jo Mersa (grandson of Bob, son of Stephen) is no exception. His new Busy Signal-featuring single "Yo Dawg" puts a modern, hip hop-infused twist on the sound his family has been shaping and reshaping for over half a century.

--

HARKER - "ADULTHOOD"

Fans of '90s emo/punk crossover acts like Samiam, Knapsack, The Get Up Kids, Jawbreaker, etc should definitely keep their ears on UK band Harker, whose new album Axiom comes out April 23 via Wiretap, Disconnect Disconnect, Shield Recordings, and Fixing A Whole. New single "Adulthood" is a melodic ripper that sounds like a lost gem from 1994 and feels fresh today too.

--

ZOMBI - "BLACK FOREST"

Synth wizards Zombi (Steve Moore and A.E. Paterra) will release the Liquid Crystal EP on May 14 via Relapse, and here's the pulsating, hypnotic first taste.

--

BUFFET LUNCH - "SAID BERNIE"

Scotland's Buffet Lunch will release their debut album, The Power of Rocks, on May 7 via Upset the Rhythm. The band have just released this new single that equal parts skronk and hooks. "‘Said Bernie came from an article I read about a man named Bernie, who writes a letter to his local paper everyday and has done for forty years," says frontman Perry O'Bray. "I really liked his character from the article but developed the idea and changed him a bit - imagining a man that has been steadily shrinking everyday through fear and not being heard. I guess it’s just about isolation and your voice losing its weight."

--

GAZELLE TWIN - "THE WELL"

Gazelle Twin (aka Elizabeth Bernholz) will release the score for The Power, out digitally on 8 April 2021 via Invada Records and she made it with composer Max de Wardener. “Working on The Power with Corinna and Max didn’t feel much like work," says Elizabeth. "It was a long haul thrill, from our field trip to the derelict wing of Goodmayes Hospital to record squeaky trolleys and smashed pill bottles, to making countless experiments with samples, voice, and electronics, pushing them in every extreme direction we could think of. The results bring me a lot of joy. I hope the collaboration continues.” The soundtrack also features "The Well" which is the first solo Gazelle Twin music in three years.

--

GARY NUMAN - SAINTS AND LIARS

Here's a third advance track from synthpop icon Gary Numan's upcoming album Intruders. "Saints & Liars" is a heavy, widescreen epic, part of his album concept of the earth rebellion against man's mistreatment of the planet.

--

WAXAHATCHEE - "FRUITS OF MY LABOR" (LUCINDA WILLIAMS COVER), "LIGHT OF A CLEAR BLUE MORNING" (DOLLY PARTON COVER), "STREETS OF PHILADELPHIA" (BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN COVER)

Waxahatchee announced the deluxe edition of her 2020 album Saint Cloud, featuring three gorgeous new covers.

--

