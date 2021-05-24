12 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

MADGIC (MADLIB & LOGIC) - "RADDEST DAD"

As mentioned, Madlib and Logic have a collaborative album as MadGic on the way, and they've now shared their second song together, "Raddest Dad," which finds Logic delivering rapidfire tongue-twisters over chopped-up soul.

MALIIBU MIITCH - "I LIKE WHAT I LIKE"

Following label issues at Atlantic, South Bronx rapper Maliibu Miitch is now signed to eOne and still hopefully gearing up to release her long-awaited debut album. While we wait, here's her first new single of 2021: the booming, ominous "I Like What I Like."

HONEY (mem TURNING POINT) - "FOREVER FIRE"

Honey, the new crossover thrash band led by Turning Point guitarist Jay Laughlin, have unleashed the whiplash-inducing title track off their anticipated debut LP (due 5/28 via Hellminded).

PLEDGE - "SUDDEN URGE" & "WRONG PLANET SYNDROME"

Portuguese screamo/emotive hardcore band Pledge will release their new LP Haunted Visions this Friday (5/28) and you can hear two songs from it now. Vocalist Sofia Magalhãe can go from soaring clean singing to ear-piercing shrieks, and the band's climactic instrumentation is equal parts heavy and atmospheric/melodic.

JUSTIN COURTNEY PIERRE (MOTION CITY SOUNDTRACK) - "FIREHAWK"

Motion City Soundtrack's Justin Courtney Pierre has announced his second solo EP of 2021, and you can read more about lead single "Firehawk" here.

MODEST MOUSE - "LEAVE A LIGHT ON"

Modest Mouse have shared the second single off their upcoming album The Golden Casket, and you can read more about it here.

YEAR OF NO LIGHT - "ALÉTHEIA"

French post-rock/metal greats Year of No Light's first new album in eight years arrives in July, and here's the second single, which you can read more about here.

AUDIOBOOKS - "THE DOLL"

audiobooks, the duo of Evangeline Ling and producer/mixer David Wrench, made one of the best, brilliantly bonkers albums of 2018 with their debut, Now! (in a minute). Three years later, they're finally back with Astro Tough, which will be out October 1 via Heavenly Recordings. Here's the first single.

SILVER TALON - "RESISTANCE 2029" (ft. ANDY LAROCQUE)

Portland metal band Silver Talon have shared a song featuring a guitar solo by the legenary Andy LaRocque (King Diamond, Death), and you can read more about it here.

THE SCIENTISTS - "I WASN'T GOOD AT PICKING FRIENDS"

Australian punk and proto-grunge legends The Scientists are gearing up to release Negativity, their first album in 35 years, next month. "I Wasn't Good at Picking Friends" is a very catchy mutant punk song about Julius Caesar.

SIX ORGANS OF ADMITTANCE - "ALL THAT THEY LEFT YOU"

"This song is from the point of view of the forces that formed this world saying, 'That's all you get. You don't get any more,'" says Six Organs of Admittance's Ben Chasny. "There's a few guitar moves in there that were inspired by Alex Weir and some that were inspired by Randy Rhoads. I like bass." The Veiled Sea and will be out June 11 via Three Lobed Recordings.

GONE TO COLOR - "THE 606"

Gone to Color are the duo of Tyler Bradley Walker and Matt Heim, who originally formed in Cincinnati but are now co-existing in Atlanta and Washington D.C. They've just announced their self-titled debut album which will be out October 15, and it features an impressive gathering of guest vocalists, including Angus Andrew (Liars), Martina Topley-Bird (Tricky), Kurt Wagner (Lambchop), Ade Blackburn (Clinic) and Carson Cox (Merchandise), plus help from Tortoise's John McEntire, Pat Sansone (Wilco), Brian Deck (Califone, Red Red Meat), and more. First single "The 606" features The Luyas' Jessie Lauren Stein.

