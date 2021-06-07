12 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

PEGGY GOU AND OHHYUK - “NABI”

Peggy Gou is back with her first new music in a while, featuring fellow Korean artist OHHYUK. She said that musically the song was inspired by composer Eric Satie and Sade. "Actually the chord came from Eric Satie's piano sheet that I would used to play," Peggy told Apple Music's Zane Lowe. "The very first two chords, that's where I got the inspiration from. During the lockdown, I was listening a lot of Sade, nineties music. That's where I got my inspiration from." There's a little early '90s Manchester acid house in there too.

MARC RIBOT'S CERAMIC DOG - "THE MET IN THE MIDDLE"

Marc Ribot's Ceramic Dog, his trio with Ches Smith and Shahzad Ismaily, will release their new album, Hope, on June 25. " I thought we’d come up with something that spoke to our times," says Marc of the record, "a message in a bottle to our equally shipwrecked (imaginary) listeners. But once we started, it was so much fun to jam that we forgot the disasters outside. So instead, we “spoke” to each other. And to other times that we couldn’t yet see: like the day, 5 months later, when people all over Brooklyn would dance in the streets for joy." This is the third single off the record.

--

PAUL OAKENFOLD - "MONSTER IN ME" (FEAT. ALLISON KAPLAN)

Soundtrek Mount Everest: A Musical Journey is a documentary about Superstar DJ Paul Oakenfold's trip to the Himalayas in 2017 and his DJ set at the Mt. Everest base camp. For this film's soundtrack he recorded this new single featuring Allison Kaplan on lead vocals.

--

TELETHON - "SELFSTARTER A.E. (ft. JHARIAH)

Telethon have released their first new song in over two years, and it's a high-energy, power-poppy punk ripper with guest vocals on the bridge from rising artist Jhariah.

--

BECCA STEVENS & THE SECRET TRIO - "THE EYE"

Becca Stevens follows her recent electronic art pop album WONDERBLOOM with a more minimal, acoustic song, "The Eye," off her upcoming collaborative album with The Secret Trio, due September 17 via GroundUp Music.

--

JIMMY DOYLE (THE FAD) - "KING OF NEW YORK"

The Fad's Jimmy Doyle has shared another song off his upcoming power pop album, Going Gray, which was made with a backing band featuring members of Catbite, Modern Baseball, and Cherry. It's a catchy, revved-up song that sounds straight out of the late '70s punky power pop era but sounds fresh today too.

--

CEREBRAL ROT - "VILE YOLK OF CONTAGION"

Seattle death metallers Cerebral Rot have shared "Vile Yolk of Contagion" off their upcoming album Excretion of Mortality (due 6/25 via 20 Buck Spin), and "vile" is a very good word for this song.

--

JOMORO - "NEST" FT. SHARON VAN ETTEN

Jomoro, the project of drummer Drummer Joey Waronker (Atoms for Peace, Ultraísta) and percussionist Mauro Refosco (David Byrne, Red Hot Chili Peppers) released a new album, Blue Marble Sky, on Friday (6/4), including this towering track which Sharon Van Etten adds vocals to. "It was an honor working with Sharon on this track," they write. "Her incredible lyrics and vocals focused and distilled the energy of the original instrumental - simultaneously dark and sweet, ethereal and other worldly."

--

LLOYD BANKS - THE COURSE OF THE INEVITABLE (ft. FREDDIE GIBBS, BENNY THE BUTCHER, ROC MARCIANO & more)

Former G-Unit member Lloyd Banks returned on Friday with his new album The Course of the Inevitable, and it features some pretty great guests, including Freddie Gibbs, Benny the Butcher, and Roc Marciano, all of whom stay true to the same classic New York rap sound as Lloyd Banks.

--

TKAY MAIDZA - "CASHMERE"

Australian rapper/singer Tkay Maidza has announced a new EP and shared this new song, which you can read more about here.

--

JOAN SHELLEY & NATHAN SALSBURG - "WATCH WHAT HAPPENS" (MATT SWEENEY & BONNIE 'PRINCE' BILLY COVER

“Being asked to cover someone’s song is like being invited to rearrange someone’s room," say Joan and Nathan of their rendition of Matt & Bonnie's Superwolves track. "Already admiring the Superwolves’ furnishings and spatial sense, we found plenty of fun and satisfaction just messing with their stuff, rifling through their drawers, sitting in their chairs, jumping on their bed, and watching what happens.”

--

FUCKED UP - "THE TRUEST ROAD"

Part of Fucked Up's 10th anniversary celebration of David Comes to Life is a rarities album. White details are still TBA, they did share this track that will be on it.



--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the ‘New Songs archive.