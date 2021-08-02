12 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

THE BLOW - "I'M NOT IN LOVE" (10CC COVER)

The Blow have done a pretty terrific cover of 10cc's soft rock classic "I'm Not in Love." "We’ve both been obsessed with this song, ever since we discovered how it was made," says Khaela Maricich. "Even though it sounds like an '80s song it was actually made in 1975, by a rock band, before electronic pop really existed. 10cc produce it using a crazy and elaborate process, recording their voices in layers for weeks, taking a big risk on an experiment that ended up being a huge hit. It was one of the rare moments when experimentation is canonized in popular culture, and that’s exciting because sometimes the things that happen in the mainstream are inspiring and sometimes they just make you feel small." As to how The Blow made their version, Khaela says, "We made this song in our apartment, while the cat that we got during Covid watched us. For most of the process he laid ther on a sheepskin-covered chair, arching his body in time with the sounds. Sometimes, at the especially swoony parts, he would roll on his back, stare into space, and hold completely still; we chose to read this as an indication of bliss and took it to believe the song was good. Or at least good for cats. Good for cats is good for us, especially after this past year, and maybe it’s alwaysthe goal to strive for. Last year was hard but it seems like it was actually a pretty good year for cats, and that's a nice way to remember it."

--

KATY J PEARSON & MAUDLIN - "WILLIE OF WINSBURY"

Broadside Hacks are a "new collective derived from a group of like-minded musicians with a wild and lustrous curiosity for traditional, radical folk heritage." The collective will release a 17-track collaborative compilation album titled Songs Without Authors Vol.1<?I> on September 10 via Broadside Recordings and the first single is this cover of ancient folk song "Willie of Winsbury" featuring Katy J Pearson and Maudlin.

--

THE REDS, PINKS & PURPLES - "LEAVE IT ALL BEHIND" & "CAN'T STOP THE WORLD FROM GOING BY"

Having released the terrific Uncommon Panic earlier this year, Glenn Donaldson is back with a new single as The Reds, Pinks & Purples. "Leave it All Behind" and "Can't Stop the World from Going By" are both charmingly mopey jangly songs in the classic indiepop style.

--

DUMMY - "DAFFODILS"

L.A. band Dummy, who make motorik, melodic indie rock that's in the same universe as Stereolab and Rocketship, will release their debut album, Mandatory Enjoyment, on October 22 via Trouble in Mind. First single "Daffodils" is a nice dose of droney sunshine.

--

MAMALARKY - "MEADOW" & "MOSS"

Mamalarky recently released their debut album via Fire Talk and they're now back with a double a-side single with two very catchy tracks.

--

PHANTOM LIMB - "GUPPY"

Phantom Limb is Andrew Laningham who will release his debut album, Pastoral, on November 16 via Earth Libraries. New single "Guppy" is tripped-out, poppy psych rock with a nervous video. "We wanted this video to center around anxiety," Andrew says. "We landed on Jell-o as the vehicle through finding very gross-looking Jell-o salad recipes in Better Homes and Garden/Family Circle magazines from the 70s. Anxiety is sticky, paralyzing, gag-inducing, and really hard to ignore. Eventually, it just kind of overtakes you and coats your life in this malaise. But, you kind of make a weird pact with it to keep living your life. Jell-o and anxiety are kind of similar in that way I guess."

--

VIVA BELGRADO - "UN RELATO"

Spanish screamo band Viva Belgrado released one of last year's best punk records with Bellavista, and they're now following it with a new two-song EP, PARALELOS​/​MERIDIANOS Vol. 1, on September 24 via Aloud Music Ltd, Walking Is Still Honest and Puerta Osario. First single "Un Relato" is out now, and it picks up right where the impassioned, kinetic sounds of Bellavista left off.

--

LAS RATAPUNKS - "APATIA"

Peruvian punks Las Ratapunks are putting out a new EP, Fracaso, Año de la Rata 2020 (which translates to "Failure, Year of the Rat 2020"), on August 13 via Amok Records, Kibou Records and No Front Teeth Records. First single "Apatia" is out now, and it's a scorcher.

--

D.O.G. - "IGNORANT"

D.O.G. is a new band with current and former members of Bad Luck, Moodring, and Culture Killer, and in their own words, they "write socially aware, punk length, metalcore songs." Their new EP ANTI arrives in September via Smartpunk Records, and first single "Ignorant" is an anti-police brutality rager. Read more about it here.

--

J.R.C.G. (DREAMDECAY) - "HOLY HOPE"

Justin R. Cruz Gallego of Seattle's Dreamdecay) will release a solo album, Ajo Sunshine, under the name J.R.C.G. on November 8 via Castle Face. Like he does with his band, J.R.C.G. explores shoegazey sonics and krautrock rhythms for a sound that's wide open, heavy and rides a serious groove.

--

GUIDED BY VOICES - "MY (LIMITED) ENGAGEMENT"

The indefatigable Guided by Voices have announced It’s Not Them. It Couldn’t Be Them. It Is Them!, which is their second official album of 2021 and their 34th album overall. It'll be out October 22 via Guided by Voices Inc. The first single from the album is "My (Limited) Engagement," yet another winner in Robert Pollard's deep well of riffs and hooks.

--

LOCAL H - "BRANDY (YOU'RE A FINE GIRL)" (LOOKING GLASS COVER)

During pandemic lockdown, alt-rock vets Local H began performing covers on their Facebook, taking on songs from all over the musical map. They've since been releasing them in the Quarantine Mix-Tape series, and #3 of those will be out October 8 via Brutal Panda, featuring their takes on songs by Prince, The Kinks, Fountains of Wayne, Mark Lanegan and more. From it, the band have shared their cover Looking Glass' 1972 hit "Brandy (You're a Fine Girl)." "I was watching Ozark on Netflix and they had this episode that featured 'Brandy,' says frontman Scott Lucas. "My girlfriend turned to me and said 'You gotta cover this song!' So that's what we did."

--

