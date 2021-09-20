12 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

ZETA - "LA FLOR DEL TIEMPO" (ft. ORQUESTA ABAJO CADENAS)

Experimental post-hardcore band Zeta have just signed to Skeletal Lightning, and their first single for the label is the psychedelic, polyrhythmic "La Flor Del Tiempo," a collaboration with The Abajo Cadenas Orchestra. Band member Juan Chi says, "When we were creating ['La Flor Del Tiempo'] we were trying to transform a samba rhythm into a more ritualistic/drum circle feel. The lyrics of the song talk about blossoming as person using flowers as a metaphor for spiritual growth."

FRANK TURNER - "HAVEN'T BEEN DOING SO WELL"

Frank Turner has announced a new album, FTHC, due February 11 via Xtra Mile/Polydor, and new single "Haven't Been Doing So Well" finds him pumping out anthemic alt-rock.

RAT LORD - "NO SYMPATHY"

Rat Lord, a Norwegian hardcore trio with two members of Blood Command, will release their debut album This Is Not A Record in 2022 on Fysisk Format. New single "No Sympathy" is a no-frills ripper. To quote the band, "Pretentious black metallers and so-called 'art punkers' prepare for war."

KARI FAUX - "CHATTIN' SHIT"

Kari Faux releases Lowkey Superstar Deluxe, and here's another new track from it, "Chattin' Shit," which finds Kari rapping over a chilled-out beat and some kinetic guitar.

LONE - "REALISE"

UK producer Lone has shared another song off Always Inside Your Head (due 10/22 via Greco-Roman), and it puts gorgeous, atmospheric melodies over a shuffling beat.

AARON STAUFFER (SEAWEED) - "OVER THE FALLS"

Seaweed (and Ghost Work) singer Aaron Stauffer has released a new solo song, and it's a strangely groovy art rock that song that Aaron tells No echo was inspired by The Fall's Mark E. Smith.

EFTERKLANG - "HOLD ME CLOSE WHEN YOU CAN"

Danish band Efterklang will release new album Windflowers on October 8 via City Slang and have just shared the pretty new single "Hold Me Close When You Can." The video for the song was made collaboratively with fans. "The video is not about presenting our music in the most impressive and flashy way, it is about collaborating," Efterklang says, "It’s something we realize has become a center of how we operate as a band. We want to create together with the listeners and concert attendees, and we keep searching for new ways of doing this."

SIR WAS - "BEFORE THE MORNING COMES"

Swedish producer, sir Was, who has worked with Little Dragon, Efterklang, Rozi Plain and more, will release new album Let The Morning Come on October 15 via Memphis Industries. New single "Before The Morning Comes" is a bubbling track with just a little reggae woven into it.

KELLEY STOLTZ, W RUSTY MILLER & DOUG HILSINGER - "PUSHIN 50"

Kelley Stoltz turns 50 on Tuesday and just ahead of that he's released this track on the last day where the title is true for him. He says it was "written and recorded after a long band rehearsal when no one wanted to go home" when he "was probably pushin 46 at the time." Happy birthday, Kelley!

ROBIN GUTHRIE (COCTEAU TWINS) - "MY COURTESAN"

Cocteau Twins guitarist Robin Guthrie will release a new EP, Mockingbird Love, on October 15 via his own Soleil Après Minuit label. "My Courtesan" is a typically gorgeous instrumental, drenched in Guthrie's signature shimmery layers.

TWO MINUTES TO LATE NIGHT - "STAGGER LEE" (NICK CAVE COVER) FT MEMS MUTOID MAN, JAYE JAYLE, FILTH IS ETERNAL, MORE

Two Minute to Late Night's covers series continues with this version of "Stagger Lee," the traditional blues song about a murderous pimp. Their cover is specifically of Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds take on the song, which was on their classic 1996 album Murder Ballads. Evan Peterson, of Young Widows and Jaye Jayle, sings lead, and the rest of the band this time is Jess Gowrie (Mrs. Piss, Chelsea Wolfe), Zachary Ilya Ezrin (Imperial Triumphant), Lisa Mungo (Filth is Eternal, Daughters), Nick Cageao (ex Mutoid Man), and Two Minutes to Late Night's Jordan Olds as Gwarsenio Hall.

DREAM UNENDING (TOMB MOLD, INNUMERABLE FORMS) - "IN CIPHER I WEEP"

Dream Unending is the new collaborative project of two great modern death metal musicians, Tomb Mold's Derrick Vella and Innumerable Forms' Justin DeTore, and their debut LP Tide Turns Eternal comes out in November via 20 Buck Spin. Read more about lead single "In Cipher I Weep" here.

