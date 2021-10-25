12 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

LE PAIN - "OBVIOUS TO YOU"

Los Angeles band Le Pain, which includes onetime Beverly and Public Practice member Scott Rosenthal, are back with their second single, a frothy, Frenchy confection titled "Obvious to You."

BAT FANGS - "TALK TOUGH"

Bat Fangs, the duo of guitarist/vocalist Betsy Wright (Ex Hex) and drummer Laura King (of Speed Stick and Mac McCaughan's band), will release their sophomore album, Queen of My World, this Friday and here's another sneak peek. "Talk Tough" is a glammy power pop jam that coulda come out in 1981 and is more than a little Pat Benatar.

ELDOVAR (KADAVAR & ELDER) - "FROM DEEP WITHIN"

Stoner/doom metal bands Kadavar and Elder have teamed up for a collaborative album, Eldovar – A Story Of Darkness & Light, which is due December 3 via Robotor Records and Stickman Records. The first single is "From Deep Within," a nearly-ten-minute journey through stoner riffage and prog/psych passages.

GREEN DAY - "2000 LIGHT YEARS AWAY" (1994 BBC LIVE SESSION)

Green Day is releasing The BBC Sessions, an album of songs recorded live at the band's 1994, 1996, 1998, and 2001 BBC Sessions. The first single is a recording of Kerplunk opener "2000 Light Years Away" from the 1994 session. If you miss classic '90s Green Day, this is one hell of a nostalgia trip.

BALDI/GERYCZ DUO - "HAIRSTREAK"

Cloud Nothings members Dylan Baldi and Jason Gerycz are releasing a new album with their jazz duo Baldi/Gerycz Duo, Roadsided and Double Toothed, on November 19. It features Dylan on sax and Jason on drums, and it's a chaotic burst of stream-of-consciousness free jazz.

AMINÉ - "CHARMANDER"

Portland's Aminé is a master of combining intricate rap with bubbly pop, and his new single "Charmander" is no exception. "After the release of Limbo I took some time to experiment and challenge myself to create in ways I hadn’t before — exploring different textures and tempos without any expectations," Aminé says. "'Charmander' was the first product of that period that felt natural while still being at a completely different BPM than any of my previous work."

TELEVANGELIST - "LELAND PALMER" (ft. KOOL KEITH & WOLFIE WARSHIP)

Televangelist is the experimental electronic project of Dorian Domi, and he's releasing a new album, Daydream Abraxas, on November 19. One song, "Leland Palmer," features outsider rap legend Kool Keith, alongside Wolfie Warship, and you can read more about it here.

MOUTH CONGRESS (SCOTT THOMPSON & PAUL BELLINI) - "THE PEOPLE HAVE SPOKEN"

Around the same time iconic Canadian sketch group Kids in the Hall were founded, Scott Thompson was also one half of queer punk duo Mouth Congress. The other member of the group was Paul Bellini, who was a writer on Kids in Hall and occasionally appeared on-screen as well. They never actually released any music while they were together but they recorded a lot and now a 29-track compilation is being released in December.

JONNY GREENWOOD - "WEST" & "25 YEARS"

Radiohead's Jonny Greenwood has composed the scores for two upcoming high-profile films. In addition to Princess Diana film Spencer, he also worked on The Power of the Dog which is Oscar-winning director Jane Campion's first feature film since 2009. They've just shared two tracks from it, both of which are heavy on the strings: the spare "West" and the eerie "25 Years."

ORA THE MOLECULE - "BEAT BEAT BEAT" (GILIAN GILBERT REMIX)

Ora the Molecule released her debut album, Human Safari, earlier this year, and one of the album's highlights is the joyous "Beat Beat Beat," which has now been remixed by New Order's Gillian Gilbert. It's the first "solo" remix Gilbert has ever done and she should definitely do more, as this is terrific, turning the already very danceable original into even more of a thumping, ecstatic club track.

MIDLAKE - "MEANWHILE"

Midlake are back and gearing up to release their first new album in nearly a decade. "Meanwhile" catches us up on where they've been.

