12 New Songs Out Today

YOUR OLD DROOG - "METEOR MAN" (ft. LIL UGLY MANE & BILLY WOODS)

Prolific New York rapper Your Old Droog follows recent single "Yuri" with "Meteor Man," which finds him teaming up with two very different staples of the hip hop underground: Lil Ugly Mane and billy woods. Both songs will appear on his new album Space Bar, due November 29 via Nature Sounds.

DAVE HAUSE - "HAVE YOURSELF A MERRY LITTLE CHRISTMAS"

The holiday music keeps coming, and here's a lovely rendition of "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" by punk veteran and singer/songwriter Dave Hause.

NAEDR - "ASUNDER" (EXTENDED)

Singapore's Naedr released one of our favorite screamo albums of 2020 with Past Is Prologue, and today they've re-released the album on Dog Knights with an extended version of its song "Asunder." The new version is almost twice the length of the original, and it brings in gorgeous string arrangements.

KANYE WEST - "LIFE OF THE PARTY" (ft. ANDRE 3000)

After Drake leaked it, Kanye has now officially released the Andre 3000-featuring "Life of the Party" on a new expanded edition of his 2021 album Donda.

ELDOVAR (ELDER & KADAVAR) - "EL MATADOR" (ft. KRISTOF HAHN of SWANS)

As mentioned, stoner/doom metal bands Kadavar and Elder are releasing a collaborative album as Eldovar on December 3, and today they've shared second single "El Matador," which features longtime Swans guitar/lap steel player Kristof Hahn. It finds them going in an atmospheric proggy direction, and they do a lot of justice to that sound.

KOJEY RADICAL - "GANGSTA"

UK rapper/singer Kojey Radical is gearing up to release a new album in 2022, and it'll include new single "Gangsta," which is a touching ode to his mother that bounces between hard-hitting rap and jazz-infused soul.

DC GORE - "CALIFORNIA"

DC Gore, who used to lead London trio Little Cub, has just shared his first solo single. He describes "California" as depicting "a very English type of failure,” with lines like "flagging proud in sweaty Speedos / Byron-esque on Venice Beach" over rich electronic backing.

REPTALIENS - "LIKE A DOG"

Portland band Reptaliens will release their third album, Multiverse, on January 21 via Captured Tracks. The first single is a laid-back, groovy little number titled "Like a Dog." Say the band, "It's an easygoing song about taking pause, getting trippy, and feeling more simple and free. Cole and I had so much fun playing higher energy guitars together that it sparked the fire for the rest of the record, and then the songs started pouring out in this style."

PARTNER LOOK - "PARTNER LOOK"

Melbourne band Partner Look are made up of German sisters Ambrin (Cool Sounds) and Anila Hasnain (Studio Magic), who are joined by their partners Dainis Lacey (Cool Sounds) and Lachlan Denton (The Ocean Party). They initially got together two write a song for a friend's wedding and from there became an actual band. Their debut album, By the Book, is out February 4 via Trouble in Mind and the band's cheery, strummy theme song is its first single.

MODERN STUDIES - "WILD OCEANS"

Scottish folk-rock band Modern Studies have announced their fourth album, We Are There, which will be out February 18 via Fire Records. The album's first released track is the warm, verdant "Wild Ocean." Say the band, “Improvising lyrics in the studio, we all sang harmonies, everything ebbs and flows to the crescendo.”

FALLE NIOKE & GHOST CULTURE - LEYWOLE (SQUID REMIX) FT. SQUID

Squid have done their first remix for another artist -- minimalist composer Falle Nioke & Ghost Culture. "Remixes are a fun way for us to zoom in on our inspirations, let loose with DIY living room table setups and pretend that we are proficient music producers," say Squid.

DEAD BEST (ATOM AND HIS PACKAGE, AM/FM) - "LIFE, LOVE, AND LIBERTY"

Adam Goren (aka Atom and His Package) has a new band with Brian Sokel (of AM/FM and Franklin) called Dead Best, whose self-titled debut album arrives 12/10 via Don Giovanni. You can read more about lead single "Life, Love, and Liberty" here.

