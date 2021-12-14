So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

AND SO I WATCH YOU FROM AFAR - "I DIVE PT1" (ft. EMMA RUTH RUNDLE) & "II DIVE PT2"

Irish instrumental post-rockers And So I Watch You From Afar have announced a new album, Jettison, due February 18 via Equal Vision/Velocity. They've also shared two gorgeous tracks from it, "I Dive Pt1" (with spoken word by Emma Ruth Rundle) and "II Dive Pt2," the latter of which kinda veers off into Radiohead-ish territory.

--

PARA ONE - "SPECTRE: SILICON JUNGLE (SOFIE BIRCH REMIX)

Para One has announced a remix album featuring remixes by Hot Chip, Actress, Jacques Greene, and more, and it's getting released in three parts, with part one due out Friday (12/17), part two January 28, and part three January 25. The first taste is Sofie Birch's glistening rework of "Silicon Jungle."

--

BLACK DRESSES - "WE ARE CHILDREN OF THE LIGHT"

Black Dresses' rendition of "We Are Children of the Light," originally by Eugene O’Reilly, is for long-running holiday compilation Christmasasaurus X2. Proceeds from this year's edition go to Gerstein Crisis Centre.

--

BURNA BOY - "B. D'OR" (ft. WIZKID)

Fresh off announcing a Madison Square Garden show, Burna Boy has released his third single of 2021, and this one features fellow Nigerian pop visionary WizKid.

--

TWEN - "HAHAHOME"

Nashville duo TWEN are back with this swaying new single that pulls from a few different eras of British pop, including '60s Walker Brothers, '80s The La's, and '90s Union Jack era.

--

DANCE WITH THE DEAD - "SLEDGE"

Synthwave duo Dance With The Dead have announced a new album, Driven To Madness, due January 10, and first single "Sledge" is about as '80s it gets, channelling everything from the decade's film scores to its hair metal. They also announced a tour with fellow synthwavers Magic Sword.

--

RUTH RADELET (EX CHROMATICS) - "TWILIGHT" (ELLIOTT SMITH COVER)

Former Chromatics single Ruth Radelet has shared her first solo recording. It's a beautiful version of Elliott Smith's "Twilight" which was recorded for Kill Rock Stars' 30th anniversary covers series. While there are synthesizers all over this cover, it doesn't really sound like Chromatics, but Ruth definitely puts her own spin on the song, which originally appeared on Smith's final, posthumous album, From A Basement On The Hill.

--

BIG THIEF - "NO REASON" & "SPUD INFINITY

Big Thief have shared two more songs from their upcoming double album Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You, due out February 11 via 4AD. "No Reason" is sweet and gently anthemic with some lovely floating flute and a gang chorus, while "Spud Infinity" drifts a little into bluegrass territory with Noah Lenker, Adrianne’s younger brother, on jaw harp, and Mat Davidson on fiddle. You can listen to both below.

CAT POWER - "I'LL BE SEEING YOU" (BILLIE HOLIDAY COVER) & "UNHATE"

Cat Power has shared her cover of Billie Holiday's "I'll Be Seeing You" from her upcoming album Covers, as well as the album's new version of her own song "Hate" from 2006's The Greatest. Read more about both songs here.

--

MATT PIKE (HIGH ON FIRE, SLEEP) - "ALIEN SLUT MUM"

High On Fire frontman (and Sleep guitarist) Matt Pike has announced his debut solo album, and you can read more about this lead single here.

--

GEORGIA MAQ - "JOE ROGAN"

The Camp Cope leader's new single is about "leaving a bad date because you realised you don’t have to sit around while some guy defends Joe Rogan and smokes a Gatorade bong."

--

BEST COAST - "LEADING" (ft. THE LINDA LINDAS)

Best Coast have shared a song off the upcoming expanded edition of Always Tomorrow and it features backing vocals from the young, rising punk band The Linda Lindas. Read more about it here.

--

