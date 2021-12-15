So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

BOYS NOIZE - "LOVE & VALIDATION" (ft. KELSEY LU)

German electronic musician Boys Noize has put out a new single, and it comes with soaring, airy guest lead vocals courtesy of art pop musician Kelsey Lu.

--

THE CHATS - "CAN YOU (POINT YOUR FINGERS AND DO THE TWIST)?" (WIGGLES COVER)

Australian kids music sensations The Wiggles are releasing ReWiggled which features a whole bunch of bands (DZ Deathrays, Stella Donnelly, Donny Benet) covering Wiggles songs and the Wiggles covering songs by Queen, Rihanna, Dropkick Murphys, and more. Here's Aussie punks The Chats and a trailer for the album:

--

FONTAINES DC - " A LUCID DREAMER" (LIVE)

It's been nearly two years since Fontaines DC released A Hero's Death and while we wait for news on a follow-up they've shared this live version of "A Lucid Dream" which has here been retitled "A Lucid Dreamer." It's more of a twinkly cabaret rendition than the stormer that's on the album.

--

WAXAHATCHEE - "TOMORROW"

Waxahatchee has shared "Tomorrow," a new track from the soundtrack to El Deafo, an Apple TV+ series based on the graphic novel memoir by Cece Bell. "I’m so happy to finally announce an amazing project I had the honor of being a part of," Katie Crutchfield says. "Last year I wrote some original music for a new show on Apple TV+ called El Deafo, based on the book of the same name by a true hero, Cece Bell. Myself along with Rob Barbato spent a few months arranging and recording these tunes and it was an amazing experience all around."

--

CHAI - "END (CONFIDENCE MAN REMIX)"

Chai will release remix EP WINK TOGETHER soon and one of the tracks on it is this amped-up Confidence Man remix of "End." “CHAI and ConMan are a match made in party heaven,” Confidence Man explains. “When we heard their track ‘END,’ we just knew we had to put our hands all over it. Make the girls the 90’s hip hop stars they truly are. And if we do say so ourselves, it’s truly turned into the collab of our dreams.”

--

POM POM SQUAD - "POPULAR" (NADA SURF COVER)

"I’m gonna recreate the video for popular by Nada Surf but I’m gonna play every character," Pom Pom Squad's Mia Berrin vowed on Twitter in March. The band have been on tour with Nada Surf, and now they've done just that, sharing a new video with a cameo appearance by Matthew Caws. "Working with Nada Surf was such a dream," Mia says. "They’re such an incredible group of individuals and were so kind to everyone in PPS during our time out on tour together. It’s hard not to be inspired by their career, so to intersect with their legacy even a little bit is really special."

--

BORN WITHOUT BONES - "THIS WILL BE OUR YEAR" (THE ZOMBIES COVER)

As mentioned, Massachusetts emo band Born Without Bones are releasing a New Year's-themed covers EP on December 28, and here's their retro-rock cover of The Zombies' classic "This Will Be Our Year."

--

NOTHING - "THIS MAN'S GIFT" (ft. MIDWIFE)

Heavy shoegazers Nothing and ambient pop artist Midwife are on tour together now, and while on the road, they recorded this collaborative song for the Adult Swim singles series. It's as haunting and ethereal as you'd hope.

--

BIG SCARY MONSTERS - 2021 SAMPLER

UK label Big Scary Monsters is one of the best DIY/indie/punk labels around, and if you need to quickly catch up on all the great music they've put out this year, here's a 22-song 2021 sampler that features The Sonder Bombs, New Pagans, Remember Sports, Proper., ME REX, Laura Jane Grace, American Football, Owen, The Gloria Record, Church Girls, Meat Wave, Weakened Friends, and more.

--

TWÏNS - "PEACE"

Mellotron flutes power this George Harrison-esque '60s-ish psych number from Berlin-based artist TWÏNS. It's from forthcoming album The Human Jazz that's due February 19 via Earth Libraries.

--

TANGERINE DREAM - "RAUM"

Tangerine Dream have announced a new album, Raum, which features music directly inspired by the late Tangerine Dream founder Edgar Froese's 1977-2013 archives. You can read more about the title track here.

--

FUSS (mem SHINOBU, JOYCE MANOR) - "BUT IT'S A DRY HEAT"

Fuss, the new band fronted by Shinobu's Bob Vielma that also features Joyce Manor's Chase Knobbe on guitar and drummer Nick Aguilar (Slaughterhouse, Mike Watt, Neighborhood Brats), have shared the second taste of their Jeff Rosenstock-produced debut album, and you can read more about it here.

--

