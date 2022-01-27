12 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

MURALS (HAIL THE SUN, I THE MIGHTY) - "WINDBREAKEAR" (ft. KAONASHI'S PETER RONO)

Murals is a new project with members of Hail The Sun, I The Mighty, and more, and a revolving cast of vocalists. Their first single features the unmistakable shouts of Kaonashi's Peter Rono, and fans of that band should definitely check this out. The song's a tribute to the late Feverwar singer Nicholous Thomas, and Peter says, "Since Kaonashi is a concept band, I don’t get many chances to speak on other things so I’m very glad I could do this for him. Feverwar forever."

LAIBACH - "ICH WILL EIN DEUTSCHER SEIN"

Slovenian industrial icons Laibach will release new album Wir sind das Volk on March 25 via Mute. It features music the band composed for a theatrical production based on the texts of the renowned German playwright Heiner Müller (1929-1995). “We followed Heiner Müller’s own strategy of cutting and rearranging the material, taking his text and putting it into another context, rebooting it with music, in order to drag the audience into it or alienate them from it," say Laibach. "Music unlocks the emotions and is therefore a great manipulative tool and a powerful propagandistic weapon. And that’s why a combination of Heiner Müller, who saw theatre as a political institution, and Laibach, can be nothing else but a musical.” Get a taste with "Ich will ein Deutscher sein" ("I want to be a German").

CONFIDENCE MAN - "FEELS LIKE A DIFFERENT THING"

Visions of 1990 are conjured with Confidence Man's fun, housey new single "Feels Like A Different Thing," from Dee-Lite to C&C Music Factory. "Feels Like A Different Thing isn't here to mess around," say Confidence Man. "Two lyrics, one riff, no fuss. It'll get your blood pumping. It'll make your ears bleed (in a good way). It'll steal your car and burn down your house and you'll still say thanks." The video was filmed in the Southern Australian town of Coober Pedy where much of the original Mad Max was shot. Confidence Man's new album, Tilt, is out April 1.

ICEWEAR VEZZO - "RICHER THAN MY OPPS"

Icewear Vezzo has become a staple of the much-talked-about Michigan rap scene, and he's keeping the momentum going with this new single, which pairs a slurred drawl with eerie, minimal production.

SHAPE OF DESPAIR - "FORFEIT"

As we near the release of Finnish funeral doomers Shape of Despair's new album Return to the Void (due 2/25 via Season of Mist), they've given us another gargantuan, glacial-paced dirge.

THE MAINE - "LOVED YOU A LITTLE" (ft. TAKING BACK SUNDAY & CHARLOTTE SANDS)

With punk-tinged pop rock making a comeback, it makes sense that The Maine would somehow fit into that conversation, and here they are with a new song that features punk-tinged pop newcomer Charlotte Sands and Taking Back Sunday frontman Adam Lazzara.

JULIE DOIRON AND DANY PLACARD - "MAYO"

Julie Doiron, of Eric's Trip and Mount Eerie, just released great new album I Thought of You a few months ago and she's now announced another, Julie & Dany, which will be out April 29 on Simone Records. She and her partner, Dany Placard, made it together during lockdown in their Memramcook, New Brunswick home. The first single from the album is "Mayo," which is ferocious, grungy and in French.

CHARLI XCX - "BEG FOR YOU" FT RINA SAWAYAMA

Charli XCX has shared "Beg for You" from her anticipated new album Crash. Using a sample of September's '00s dance hit "Cry for You," and a skipping house beat the song is a collab with Rina Sawayama.

CHARLOTTE ADIGÉRY & BOLIS PUPUL - "CECI N’EST PAS UN CLICHÉ"

Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul have shared another single from their anticipated debut album, Topical Dancer. "Ceci n’est pas un cliché" ("This is not a cliché") is another banger, powered by slinky bass and a winking sense of humor, turning rock and pop clichés on their heads.

DUCKS LTD - "SHEETS OF GREY"

Toronto's Ducks Ltd are back with a new single, "Sheets of Grey." Like last year's great Modern Fiction, this new song channels '80s janglepop with energy, noise and big hooks.

BEYOND THE STYX - "COLLATERAL"

Here's a new track off French metallic hardcore band Beyond the Styx's upcoming third album Sentence. Read more about it here.

THE SMILE (RADIOHEAD) - "THE SMOKE"

Radiohead offshoot The Smile have shared their second single, which you can read more about here.

