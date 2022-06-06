12 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

MARTIN COURTNEY (REAL ESTATE) - "SAILBOAT"

Martin Courtney of Real Estate is known for his laid-back approach to guitar pop but "Sailboat" from his upcoming album Magic Sign is new, bolder, louder territory. ”For some reason I always assumed I did not possess a ‘license to rock,'" Martin jokes. "This song is my attempt at some unlicensed rocking. I was extremely fortunate to have Matt Barrick, who drummed on the greatest rock song of the 2000s, ‘The Rat’, on this one. Couldn’t have done it any other way. "

KATIE ALICE GREER - "CAPTIVATED"

Barbarism, the debut solo album from former Priests vocalist Katie Alice Greer, is out later this month, and the latest single is the stark, eerie "Capitvated." "This is a creepy song, in my mind, and I wanted to lean into that for both the production and the video's narrative," Katie says. "In the video, a woman is intermittently experiencing time in reverse. She sees a plane fly overhead in a field and moments later, it flies backwards. She carries a suitcase full of money and now wonders where it came from. After experiencing time in reverse, she questions whether or not her experiences ever happened at all; she wonders whether she is in the present moment, caught in a daydream or a memory. In the video we are experiencing her mind’s chopped and shuffled versions of both, none of what she’s seeing or remembering (wandering at night, a woman in a yellow skirt, a gloved hand reaching for her in the field) makes any sense to her anymore. She is losing her sense of reality, and simultaneously trying to piece it back together with the few and unreliable clues she has left."

GILLIAN CARTER - "TERMINAL BRAIN" & "QUIT TRYING. YOU FAILED."

Orlando's Gillian Carter have been one of the most loved bands in the underground screamo scene for over a decade, but they haven't put out a new album since 2018. No word on a new LP yet, but they did just put out two new songs, and they rule. They sound furious and urgent and they're playing like their lives depend on it.

BORIS - "QUESTION 1"

Boris have shared "Question 1," the second single off the upcoming third album in their Heavy Rocks series, and it stays true to the heavy rocking theme, all while making room for a noisy, jammy, feedback-ridden mid-section. Pre-order the album on gold vinyl.

HEALING POTPOURRI - "WIND" (PROD SEAN O'HAGAN)

Simi Sohota will release Paradise, his new album as Healing Potpourri, on August 5 via Run for Cover. He made it with Sean O'Hagan (The High Llamas / Stereolab) who brings his formidable arrangement skills to the project. “There are more synths, it’s more experimental,” Simi says. “Part of that was just trying to make a lush, full band sound with just me, Jason, Sean, and a computer, but the other part of it was just the swirling dread and fear and paranoia of the time.” This is the first single.

BENNY THE BUTCHER - "WELCOME TO THE STATES"

Rapper Benny the Butcher has released "Welcome to the States," a protest song about mass shootings and racism in the U.S. Specifically, the song was inspired by the May 14 shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Benny's hometown of Buffalo that left 10 dead and three more injured, almost all of them Black. The song has Benny rapping over the beat from Kendrick Lamar's "We Cry Together" from Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. "Welcome to the States," he begins, "where we die over our skin color and race / ideologies formed on hate, now our grocery stores ain't safe."

LOU REED - "I'M WAITING FOR THE MAN" (DEMO)

Reissue label Light in the Attic has announced the Lou Reed Archive Series, which will feature albums of previously unreleased recordings by the late Velvet Underground co-founder. The first of those is titled Words & Music, May 1965, and will be out August 26 via the label. The recordings were made with help of his soon-to-be VU bandmate John Cale, and Lou mailed the tapes to himself as a form of copyright. Check out this demo of "I'm Waiting for the Man."

TIM BURGESS - "TYPICAL MUSIC"

The Charlatans' Tim Burgess hasn't just hosted hundreds of Twitter Listening Parties over the last two pandemic years, he's also been making music. His new solo album Typical Music will be out September 23 via Bella Union. “I fell in love with the world again,” Burgess says. “During Covid, I read a pile of books, got better on guitar. I had new perspective. I wanted to learn how to be Tim Burgess who makes solo records. People have a vision of me as the singer in The Charlatans. That’s not going to change. Then there’s me as the Twitter guy. But I just fell in love with the world again and wanted the world to take me with them.” This is the title track.

ROSIE THORNE (MANNEQUIN PUSSY) - "YOU'RE MY FUTURE"

Rosie Thorne is the alt-pop side project of Mannequin Pussy members Marisa "Missy" Dabice and Max Steen, and they've just released their synthy new single "You're My Future" on Epitaph.

DOLL SPIRIT VESSEL - "TRAIN BRAIN ROT"

Doll Spirit Vessel's debut album, What Stays, is due out in August via Disposable America, and we premiered the video for lead single "Train Brain Rot,"

TEDDY AND THE ROUGH RIDERS - "HEY RICHARD"

Nashville country band Teddy and The Rough Riders have been on the rise for the past few years, and their fans include Margo Price, who produced their upcoming self-titled album, and Orville Peck, who recently took them out on tour and called them "one of the best country acts making music today." The latest single off their album is "Hey Richard,"

PHONY - "SUMMER'S COLD"

PHONY is the current project of Neil Berthier, who used to be in Donovan Wolfington and who's also currently a live member of Joyce Manor, and he'll be releasing his new album At Some Point You Stop in July.

