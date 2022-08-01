12 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

2ND GRADE - "STRUNG OUT ON YOU"

Fresh off the release of Friendship's great new album Love The Stranger, comes the announcement of a new album by 2nd Grade, the project led by Friendship member Peter Gill. It's called Easy Listening, it's due September 30 via Double Double Whammy, and the lead single is "Strung Out On You," of which Peter says: "If Big Star had broken through commercially with Radio City and kept pursuing that accessible strain of power pop, I like to imagine they would’ve eventually written ‘Strung Out On You’ and scored a minor nationwide hit in 1979 or so."

FIRST AID KIT - "BOYS OF SUMMER" (DON HENLEY COVER)

First Aid Kit have offered up their rendition of Don Henley's enduring heartland rock classic, and they say, "We wanted to give this 80s classic a softer folkier touch. It’s been so much fun performing this live at our shows with everyone singing along. Hopefully it can be a sweet soundtrack to the rest of your summer."

KAL MARKS - "EVERYBODY HERTZ"

Kal Marks' new album My Name Is Hell comes out this Friday (8/5) via Exploding In Sound, and they've just shared its third single, which finds their punky, arty indie rock in fine form.

JOYERIA - "COLOUR FILM"

Joyeria has announced his debut EP, FIM, which will be out December 2 via Speedy Wunderground. It was produced by label head Dan Carey. There's a distinct Pavement. / Silver Jews vibe to Joyeria's music which evident on new single "Colour Film." "Colour Film' is about the mindless daily routine of being alive, what David Foster Wallace called 'water,'" he says. "I apparently have the ability to choose how I feel or think as I participate in being alive just as I can choose how I feel and think when I explain songs which is to say at times, very uneasy. But this song is also about worry beads, American G.I.’s running fighter pilot drills over Mediterranean islands, stray cats, ice creams and falling rotten oranges. Like I said, I’m in a colour film, in fact we might all be."

THE BERRIES - "EAGLE EYE"

The Berries (aka Matt Berry of Big Bite) has shared another track from his upcoming album High Flying Man. "Eagle Eye" is swaying and swoony with just a little Britop anthemicism.

JOHN CALE - "NIGHT CRAWLING"

John Cale is back with a new single, the sultry, groovy "Night Crawling." The song has Cale recalling his friendship in the early-'70s with David Bowie, and is the first taste of what sounds like a new album, still to be announced.

THE HOUSE OF LOVE - "CLOUDS"

Guy Chadwick still sounds in fine, dramatic voice on this lead single from The House of Love's first album in nine years.

TROPICAL FUCK STORM - "ANN" (THE STOOGES COVER)

TFS' https://www.brooklynvegan.com/tropical-fuck-storm-cover-the-stooges-ann-on-new-ep-watch-the-insane-video-touring/cover of The Stooges's "Ann" is twisted but not as twisted as its puppet and toy-filled video. Watch that here.

THE EARLY NOVEMBER - "MAKE IT HAPPEN"

The Early November are celebrating their 20th anniversary with Twenty, a new collection of new songs and B-sides from throughout their career. The first single is "Make It Happen" and you can read more about it here.

DAZY - "ROLLERCOASTER RIDE" & "PEEL"

Dazy has signed to Lame-O Records, and his first release for the label is this new two-song single, which you can read more about here.

SPITE HOUSE - "DYING LEAVES"

Montreal melodic hardcore/post-hardcore band Spite House have shared a new single off their upcoming self-titled debut LP, and you can read more about it here.

