13 New Songs Out Today

BORIS - "MY NAME IS BLANK"

Boris have offered up a new taste of their upcoming Heavy Rocks album. It's heavy, it rocks, and it finds Boris embracing their love of classic punk. Video's pretty killer too.

KORELESS - "DROIDS"

Welsh electronic musician Koreless creates a futuristic soundscape with new single "Droids."

BAAUER - "LET ME LOVE U"

It's been over a decade since Baauer released his viral "Harlem Shake," and he's still churning out hip-shaking bangers like this new one, "Let Me Love U."

ARMOR FOR SLEEP - "WHATEVER, WHO CARES"

NJ emo vets Armor For Sleep have shared the second single off their first album in 15 years, The Rain Museum (due 9/9 via Equal Vision), and their widescreen, dramatic sound is in fine form on "Whatever, Who Cares."

DAN FRIEL - "THRASH COMPACTOR"

Brooklyn experimental synth-esist Dan Friel will release new album Factoryland on August 19. His fascination with noise doesn't appeared to have waned if "Thrash Compactor" is any indication.

THE BOBBY LEES - "MONKEY MIND"

Woodstock riff rockers The Bobby Lees will release new album Bellevue on October 7 via Ipecac. “I named the album Bellevue because when I listen back, I hear someone going through that stuff, who is now able to laugh about it and have fun re-telling the stories,” says bandleader Sam Quartin. “It’s a reminder for me that the most painful and intense things I go through end up being the most rewarding creatively.” New single "Monkey Mind" is fun.

HANS PUCKET - "MY BRAIN IS A VACANT SPACE" (PRODUCED BY THE BETHS)

Twin brothers Ollie and Callum Devlin lead Wellington, NZ's Hans Pucket that The Beths' Liz Stokes has called "The best band in New Zealand." She's put her money where her mouth is, too, producing the band's new album, No Drama, which will be out November 4 via Carpark. Get a taste now with bouncy, likable first single "My Brain is a Vacant Space." It's a grower.

LET'S WHISPER - "LONG RUN" FT EMMA KUPA

Emma Kupa of Mammoth Penguins and Standard Fare provides lead vocals on this wistful new song by Burlington, Vermont's Let's Whisper. The band's new album, The In​-​Between Times, is out August 26 via Fika Recordings.

ELA MINUS & DJ PYTHON - “PÁJAROS EN VERANO”

Brooklyn electronic artist Ela Minus had commissioned DJ Python to do remixes for songs from her 2020 album acts of rebellion, and a friendship grew. The pair have now become full-on collaborators, announcing a new EP, titled ♡ (“corazón”), that will be out September 16. “We literally didn't talk about how the tracks should sound,” says Python, who produced and created the music. “I sent her instrumentals and she sent them back with perfect vocals. It was this unspoken communication, a process to know the self and the other endlessly.”

MEECHY DARKO - "ON GOD"

"On GOD" is piano-heavy and operatic, with hook "Once upon a time there was a boy who died/Don't you dare laugh/Cuz that boy was I/No lie, on god." The track was produced by Jay Versace and Dot Da Genius, with help from A-Trak and a subtle verse by Freddie Gibbs. Read more about it here.

OKAY KAYA - "SPINAL TAP"

"Spinal Tap" has a sound both meditative and inquisitive, with jazzy, laidback guitar and exploratory lyrics. It's the lead single from Kaya's just-announced album SAP. Read more about it here.

LIES (MIKE & NATE KINSELLA) - "SUMMER SOMEWHERE"

Earlier this year, Mike Kinsella and his cousin/American Football bandmate Nate Kinsella launched their new band Lies with two new songs, and now they've released a third, "Summer Somewhere." Read more about it here.

VERMIN WOMB - 3 RETALIATION TRACKS

Denver crust/deathgrinders Vermin Womb (who are fronted by Primitive Man's Ethan McCarthy) have announced a new album, Retaliation, and three tracks are out now. Read more about them here.

