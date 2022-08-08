12 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

RAE SREMMURD - "COMMUNTIY D**K" (ft. FLO MILLI)

Rae Sremmurd have teamed up with fast-rising rapper Flo Milli, who adds a sing-songy hook and a show-stealing verse to their laid-back new song "Community D**k."

--

RIVAL SCHOOLS - "HOLDING SAND" (ACOUSTIC)

Rival Schools have recorded a new acoustic version of "Holding Sand" from their classic 2001 LP United by Fate for the album's new 20th anniversary reissue. Read more here and pick up our exclusive teal vinyl variant.

--

BILL NACE - "BOIL FIRST"

Experimental guitarist Bill Nace will release new album Through a Room on November 11 via Drag City. "Boil First" sounds like a controlled nuclear explosion where only shards of light and noise escape.

--

FRANKLIN GOTHIC - "SPARK"

“'Spark' was inspired by a pretty tragic event that occurred in my life around the time I was writing the record," says Jay DiBartolo who is Franklin Gothic. "My mind was consumed with “what if'' scenarios. I was imagining a different outcome, where someone’s pain was given space or accepted. I guess I was denying the reality of what happened as a way to cope. I’m really grateful to Erik, though, for making this song what it is. The version I originally sent him was similar, but weighed down and brooding. The first time he shared the final version with me, I was floored. It changed my whole perspective. The sadness and discomfort are still very much a part of the song, but he captured something nurturing and compassionate, which was really comforting to me." Franklin Gothic's debut album, Into the Light, is out August 19 via Very Jazzed & Pleasure Tapes.

--

ORA THE MOLECULE - HUMAN SAFARI (B​-​SIDES & REMIXES)

Norwegian avant-pop artist Ora the Molecule has released a remix and b-sides companion to last year's Human Safari. Featuring 26 tracks there are 10 songs from the album sessions -- including a cover of Ini Kamoze's "Here's Comes the Hotstepper" -- and 16 remixes including ones by New Order's Gillian Gilbert, Anika, Moon Boots, and more.

--

DISCO DOOM - "MT SURREAL"

Swiss indie rock band Disco Doom will release Mt Surreal, their first album in eight years, on September 16 via Exploding in Sound. "‘Mt. Surreal’ was a lot about finding a balance of simplicity and complexity," say the band of the album's title track. "It took us a lot of time to find the right arrangement, mixture and balance between all parts. We merged sounds of different instruments to get a new sound that matched the deserted, bleak mood of the song - we used a bass, an arp synth and pitched drum sounds. It's easy to feel lost in today's uniformity. The song rejects the familiar and goes its own way - to the surreal.”

--

NISA - "EXAGGERATE"

Brooklyn artist Nisa will release her Exaggerate EP on September 30 via Hit the North Records. The EP was produced by Nate Amos (Water From Your Eyes), she's just shared the title track. “Exaggerate” is about recognizing the intensity of a really special, fast-moving thing, and desperately wanting to speed that process up in myself." Nisa cites Imogen Heap's group Frou Frou as an influence and you can hear that on this song for sure.

--

TOM WAITS, "FISH AND BIRD" (LIVE IN LONDON) AND "ALL THE WORLD IS GREEN" (LIVE IN MILAN)

In honor of the 20th anniversaries of Alice and Blood Money, Tom Waits is reissuing both albums and today he dropped previously-unreleased live recordings of "Fish and Bird" from London on solo piano and "All The World Is Green" from Milan. Read more about the reissues here.

--

SHANNEN MOSER - "PAINT BY NUMBER"

"Paint by Number" is the pensive, country-tinged first single from Shannen Moser's new album The Sun Still Seems To Move that's out in September.

--

THE BIG PINK - "RAGE"

The Big Pink‘s first album in 10 years, The Love That’s Ours, is out September 30 and features Jamie T, Jamie Hince (The Kills), Nick Zinner (Yeah Yeah Yeahs), and more. This is the first single.

--

OLD FIRE FT BILL CALLAHAN - "DON'T YOU GO" (JOHN MARTYN COVER)

Producer and composer John Mark Lapham, who was a member of mid-'00s band The Earlies, now records eerie, atmospheric music as Old Fire and has announced new album, Voids, which will be out November 4 via Western Vinyl. The album features lead vocal turns from Bill Callahan, Julian Holter, Loma's Emily Cross and Adam Torres, as well as instrumental contributions from Thomas Bartlett (Doveman), Thor Harris, Joseph Shabason (Destroyer, Fresh Pepper), Semay Wu, and more.

