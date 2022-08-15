12 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

SONNYJIM & THE PURIST - "BARZ SIMPSON" (ft. MF DOOM & JAY ELECTRONICA)

UK rapper Sonnyjim and producer The Purist are releasing a new album, White Girl Wasted, on September 6 via Daupe, and first single "Barz Simpson" features the late legend MF DOOM and the great Jay Electronica. That's one hell of a team, and they're all in top form on this track.

--

TEEN SUICIDE - "I WILL ALWAYS BE IN LOVE WITH YOU (FINAL)" & "NEW STRATEGIES FOR TELEMARKETING THROUGH PRECOGNITIVE DREAMS"

Teen Suicide have released two more songs from their first album in six years, honeybee table at the butterfly feast: the folky "i will always be in love with you (final)" and the noisier "new strategies for telemarketing through precognitive dreams." We've also got an exclusive deep blue vinyl variant of the album, limited to 200.

--

THE CHATS - "OUT ON THE STREET"

The Chats' new album, Get Fucked, is out this week and here's one last sonic slap in the face before you can let the whole thing rip.

--

THE SOFT MOON FT. ALLI LOGOUT OF SPECIAL INTEREST - "UNFORGIVEN"

"I had a great time feeding off of his energy," Alli Logout of Special Interest says of this intense collaboration with The Soft Moon's Luis Vasquez. "Sonically the song hits on our most depraved and deepest griefs." The Soft Moon's new album, Exister, is out September 23 via Sacred Bones.

--

PEARLA - "MING THE CLAM"

NYC folk artist Nicole Rodriguez is releasing her debut album as Pearla, Oh Glistening Onion, The Nighttime Is Coming, in October via Spacebomb Records, and the latest single is "Ming The Clam," which she says "is about falling in love, and surrendering to the mystery of it all. I wrote it after a day at Storm King with my partner. I had a really painful and disorienting period, and fell asleep on the grass under a sculpture. The whole day kind of occurred in a haze, and I felt messy and unfurled. It was one of those very vulnerable moments of letting someone care and love you, fully, in all that you are. Ming the clam was the oldest animal to live on Earth. The clam lived for 507 years and then was killed in research. I heard about Ming around this time and it resonated with me, this idea that sometimes, when you poke at something remarkable, looking for answers, you might lose it. I’m learning to let good things be good, and to leave some mysteries unresolved. This song is me allowing myself to revel in the beauty of that."

--

DAPHNI - "MANIA"

Caribou's Dan Snaith will release his new album as Daphni, titled Cherry, on October 7 and here's another bouncy, dancefloor-ready cut from it, complete with an even bouncier video.

--

LAINEY WILSON - "WATERMELON MOONSHINE"

Country singer Lainey Wilson will follow her breakthrough 2021 album Sayin' What I'm Thinkin' with a new album, Bell Bottom Country, on October 28 via BBR Music Group/Broken Bow Records. It features recent single "Heart Like A Truck," a cover of 4 Non Blondes' "What's Up?," and newly-released breezy ballad "Watermelon Moonshine."

--

THE GOD AWFUL TRUTH / UNDER THE PIER - SPLIT

This actually came out a couple months ago but thanks to a tweet from Mathcore Index for turning our attention to it. Chaotic hardcore from Denton, Texas' The God Awful Truth and Baltimore's Under the Pier - killer stuff.

--

SOPHIE JAMIESON - "SINK"

London artist Sophie Jamieson has announced her debut album, Choosing, which will be out December 2 via Bella Union. The first single is the spare, beautiful "Sink." Says Sophie: "This song began as a love letter to alcohol, written from the cusp of falling into addiction. I had begun to trust this tool but I could feel it turning on me, like a bad friend. I knew I was close to losing control over it, and realized that I had to choose whether to fall in or not. This song exists at the brink of choice: whether to abandon yourself, or whether to make the colossal effort to rescue yourself. The video, like the song, approaches the edge - the tantalizing mystery and comfort of it, the openness of possibility and also the quiet knowledge of the dead end. The shoreline is that edge: beautiful, eerie, infinite, and empty."

--

DEER SCOUT - "SUSPENDED IN GAFFA" (KATE BUSH COVER)

Deer Scout released her debut album, Woodpecker, earlier this year, and she's now following it with a new Kate Bush cover. "'Suspended in Gaffa' is my favorite Kate Bush song," she says. "I love the drama and the playfulness of the lyrics, they feel absurd and sincere at the same time. 'I don’t know why I’m crying' has always really gotten to me, and I love that it goes from that to 'It’s a plank in me eye with a camel whose trying to get through it.' I also admire her ownership over the production and arrangement of her songs. The original really feels like one person’s vision, which makes sense because she played piano, strings and produced it herself."

--

MILES HEWITT - "HEARTFALL"

Singer-songwriter Miles Hewitt will release new album Heartfall on August 26 and today shares its lush title track. "The session when we recorded the song 'Heartfall' was one of the most special experiences of my musical life," Miles says. "Having only ever recorded with friends in their homes or makeshift studios, I had assembled my dream team of session players — many of whom I’d barely spoken to before — at a beautiful studio to begin work on the album; a huge plunge into the unknown. Needless to say, I was terrified — yet as we began running through takes, I discovered I was in my element, asking the drummer and bassist to play a certain part funkier and deciding when we would take breaks. This was during the height of the pandemic, no vaccines yet and it became clear that these intimidating, highly experienced session cats were really just grateful to have a chance to work on something as a group again. After eight or nine takes, we called it a night and I floated home. The following morning, my friend John, who hadn’t been at the first session, came in early with me to listen to the playback from the previous day. Watching his reaction to the first three seconds of the song made me feel sure we had made something beautiful and worthy."

--

PATRIARCHY - "GOOD BOY"

Patriarchy releases new album The Unself next week and have given a final taste before the whole thing drops. "Good Boy" is slinky, glammy electro that should appeal to fans of Garbage, Goldfrapp and My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult.

--

LOU REED - "MEN OF GOOD FORTUNE" (1965 DEMO)

Light in the Attic has shared a previously unreleased 1965 Lou Reed demo, "Men of Good Fortune," from the upcoming Words & Music, May 1965. It's the same title as a song on Lou Reed's 1973 album Berlin, but not the same song. Archivists Jason Stern and Don Fleming say it was presumably inspired by the same traditional English and Scottish Child Ballads that informed Simon & Garfunkel’s "Scarborough Fair" and Bob Dylan’s "Girl from the North Country." Read more here.

--

