12 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

HOMEBOY SANDMAN - "RADIATOR"

Underground rap lifer Homeboy Sandman has shared another laid-back taste of his upcoming album Still Champion.

--

HOST (PARADISE LOST) - "TOMORROW'S SKY"

Host is a new project from Paradise Lost vocalist Nick Holmes and guitarist Greg Mackintosh, and their debut album IX comes out February 24 via Nuclear Blast. First single "Tomorrow's Sky" finds them exploring gothy synthpop.

--

THE WORLD IS QUIET HERE - "APHELION"

The World Is Quiet HEre will release Zon on January 27 via Silent Pendulum, and new single "Aphelion" is a trip through spacey, tech-y, proggy metalcore.

--

OMERETTÀ THE GREAT - "SLIDIN (FREESTYLE)"

Rising Atlanta rapper Omerettà The Great returns with a new freestyle and it's a great track that keeps her momentum going.

--

HOLLY HUMBERSTONE - "CAN YOU AFFORD TO LOSE ME?"

Holly Humberstone calls alt-pop track "Can You Afford To Lose Me?" "probably one of my favorite songs i've ever written." It's the title track of her new collection of her career to date, which is out now ahead of her debut LP, expected in 2023.

--

GLYDERS - "HIGH TIME"

Chicago band Glyders combine elements of country and krautrock for a unique, twangy, motorik sound. They've been around for almost a decade but have only now released "High Time," their first single and preview of their debut album, Maria's Hunt, which will be out January 20 via Drag City imprint Country Thyme.

--

THE WAEVE (GRAHAM COXON & ROSE ELINOR DOUGALL - "DROWNING"

"Drowning is one of the more meandering, cinematic songs on the album," say The WAEVE's Graham Coxon (Blur) and Rose Elinor Dougall. "The song touches on themes of allowing oneself to be subsumed by forces you can’t deny, whether that be romantically or life in general, of giving into the delicious risk of total failure and oblivion, despite one’s better judgment… Lyrically it comes from two different perspectives, with Rose’s vocal beginning as an intimate half secret, which then expands into soaring strings. By the end we hear Graham's refrain, acquiescing to the rising tides of intensity and acceptance of a shared fate - 'Hold on to me as the waters rise. Drowning again.'"

--

DAVE ROWNTREE (BLUR) - "HK"

“'HK' was written on tour with Blur in Hong Kong," says Blur drummer Dave Rowntree of this new preview from is upcoming solo debut. "I fell in love with the city before the plane had even landed -- a new record for me. The track was inspired by Hong Kong’s beauty, claustrophobia, and sense of dark foreboding, set against the backdrop of a chaotic Chinese radio station.”

--

CRIME & THE CITY SOLUTION - "PEOPLE ARE STRANGE" (THE DOORS COVER)

Crime & the City Solution, the long-running Australian band led by Simon Bonney, and whose lineup over the years has included members of The Birthday Party, Einstürzende Neubauten, and Dirty Three, have just shared their first new recording in nearly a decade. A cover of The Doors' "People Are Strange," it comes just in time for Halloween as they put their swaggering spin on the classic.

--

THE TUBS (EX JOANNA GRUESOME) - "SNIVELLER"

"This song’s inspired by an old band of mine - The Snivellers," says The Tubs' Owen 'O' Williams (who was also in Joanna Gruesome). "It was fronted by Max Levy of Garden Centre and the concept was that he’d embody the archetypal Sniveller - i.e the pathetic, scheming, slimy, manservant forever backing slowly out of his master’s chambers. I wanted to write about how love can turn anyone into a Sniveller." The Tubs' debut album is out early next year via Trouble in Mind.

--

DUTCH UNCLES - "TRUE ENTERTAINMENT"

UK group Dutch Uncles have announced True Entertainment, their first album in six years, which will be out March 10 via Memphis Industries. "True Entertainment behaves like it knows it's been away for some time, and doesn’t apologise for that," says vocalist/lyricist Duncan Wallis. "Ultimately, it's written with the mindset that on our sixth album, we’re only in competition with ourselves when it comes to finding satisfaction in our craft." This is the title track.

--

HOLLY CAUGHT A CONTACT HIGH - "HELLO MR. WOLYNETZ"

Holly Caught A Contact High is a new chaotic mathgrind band from Columbus, Georgia led by AJ Currier, who's also in Colacon. Their third EP is arriving this Friday, and you can read more about this track from it here.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the New Songs archive.