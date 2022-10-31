So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

COMA REGALIA - "E. TEXAS AVE" (THE PROMISE RING COVER) & "BLUE BOY" (TEXAS IS THE REASON COVER)

Screamo staples Coma Regalia have covered both songs from The Promise Ring and Texas Is The Reason's 1996 split 7", and these covers take you right back to the peak of second wave emo but Coma Regalia put their own spin on things too.

--

VATICAN VOSS - "I'M OUT"

Vatican Voss is the project of Militarie Gun/Regional Justice Center leader Ian Shelton's brother Max, who collaborated with Ian on some RJC lyrics while serving a prison sentence. Max is now out of prison, and has a new dark, murky rap song out under the name Vatican Voss. It was produced by Photographic Memory, aka Militarie Gun bassist Max Epstein.

--

OLD FIRE - "CORPUS" FT BILL CALLAHAN

Old Fire, aka former Earlies member John Mark Lapham, releases his guest-filled album Voids this Friday and here's another track to hold over till then -- "Corpus" featuring Bill Callahan on lead vocals. "I’ve had some very different iterations of this track sitting around for over 10 years now," John Mark says. "It began life as a dark, swampy dirge with distorted electric guitar loops and tribal drums. When Bill Callahan came into the picture, things changed considerably. It was initially called “Mephisto” and was lyrically about a demon who wouldn’t get off your back. Bill brought it some very different imagery and as such, the whole track shifted to something else. I tried to imagine what Talk Talk would sound like produced by David Lynch and this is what I came up with."

--

BURNING STRONG - "UNCHAINED (WE'RE HERE UNTIL THE END)"

Florida hardcore band Burning Strong are releasing their sophomore album, Here Until the End, on December 2 via From Within Records. According to No Echo, they're influenced by bands like Carry On and Go It Alone, and if you dig that kinda stuff, you should check this out too.

--

FANCLUBWALLET - "ROADKILL"

fanclubwallet released her debut album, You Have Got To Be Kidding Me, earlier this year, and now she's followed it with a new single, "Roadkill," which she says is "basically about the way men put female musicians or just women in general up on strange pedestals. Idolizing and viewing them as an object or prize to be won." About the accompanying video, she says, "It’s a simple video reflecting my love of horror movies while utilizing my experience with practical visual effects and horror makeup. When I was younger I would fake sick and stay home from school. I would watch horror makeup tutorials and my mom would always come home to me with some wacky horror makeup on. The video's series of slow zoom-out shots that reveal that I've been wounded reflect the lyrical theme on 'Roadkill' and feeling hunted."

--

SANGUISUGABOGG - THE DEVIL'S EYES LIVE LP

Sanguisugabogg, one of the key acts in death metal's current new wave/revival/whatever, have just dropped a new live LP that opens with a previously unreleased song, "Necrosexual Deviant." It sounds truly nasty, and if you haven't seen this band live yet, this LP will probably make you want to.

--

AARON STAUFFER (SEAWEED) - "THE CABINETS"

Seaweed's Aaron Stauffer is back with a new solo song, and it finds him offering up slow, breezy, eclectic indie rock.

--

OLIVIA BARTON - "WHITE KNUCKLING"

Nashville-based songwriter Olivia Barton just wrapped up a tour supporting illuminati hotties, and she's releasing her sophomore album, This Is A Good Sign, due out November 4 via Snack Shack Tracks & Anxiety Blanket Records. Her more recent single is spare, diaristic folk in the style of Phoebe Bridgers.

--

KÓBOYKEX - "NIGHT OUT"

Duo Kóboykex hail from the Farrow Islands between Iceland and Norway and make a cosmic version of country music. Not quite as dreamlike as their debut single, "Midnight Gale," it's still very promising for this new group.

--

IZZY SPEARS - "FREAKS"

Izzy Spears will release his debut debut EP, Monstar, on November 11 via Yves Rothman's KRO Records. Yves produced the EP as well, which straddles punk, rap, synthpop and other genres. "I would say 'FREAKS' is my anthem song," Izzy says of this single and video. "Every musical body of work needs one. The writing came natural, straight from the head once I heard the banjo. I wrote the song in one day in a session with Duskdriven describing the personality traits of certain people we know."

--

HIRS COLLECTIVE - "WE'RE STILL HERE" FEAT. SHIRLEY MANSON

Philly's HIRS Collective announced their new album We're Still Here today and rang in the announcement by sharing the title track, a hardcore jam that bursts with sludgy, distorted guitars and high-octane vocals featuring Garbage's Shirley Manson. The album is packed with guest appearances, too. Read more about it here.

--

FOUSHEÉ - "SUPERNOVA"

Fousheé will release her sophomore album softCORE next month, and you can read more about new single "supernova" here.

--

NOEL GALLAGHER'S HIGH FLYING BIRDS - "PRETTY BOY" FT JOHNNY MARR

“For this new record it was the first thing I wrote, the first thing I demoed and the first thing I finished, so it’s only right that it’s the first thing people get to hear,” Noel Gallagher says of this first taste of his new album that's due next year. “Massive shout out to my mainest man Johnny Marr for taking it somewhere special."

--

