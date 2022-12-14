12 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

DECISIVE PINK (ANGEL DERADOORIAN & KATE NV) - "HAFFMILCH HOLIDAY"

Angel Deradoorian and Kate NV are releasing their debut album as Decisive Pink in 2023, and they've shared the first single, sparkling synthpop gem "Haffmilch Holiday."

--

CHUBBY AND THE GANG - “RED RAG TO A BULL”

This is the b-side to Chubby & The Gang's new holiday 7" “Violent Night (A Christmas Tale)”. This one is not Christmas themed but it is a ripper.

--

GRAPETOOTH - "INFINITE SOURCE" & "SHINING"

Chicago electro-rock duo Grapetooth, aka Clay Frankel (Twin Peaks) and Chris Bailoni (Home-Sick), are back with their first new music in four years. "Shining" features Ella Williams of Squirrel Flower while "Infinite Source" features Knox Fortune. Both tunes head in interesting directions. Say the duo: "We’re turning that feeling into dance music and feel blessed to have Ella and Kevin singing on these songs. They’re both so talented and have incredible voices. The songs wouldn’t be what they are without them!”

--

MARASCHINO - "WALKING ON THIN ICE" (YOKO ONO COVER)

Maraschino, the project of LA musician Piper Durabo, has shared this Italo-flavored cover of Yoko Ono's 1992 song, "Walking on Thin Ice." She says, “'Walking on Thin Ice' is one of my favorites in Yoko’s catalog. It’s a timeless ripper, and the lyrics are amazing. The erratic nature of life and death, “throwing the dice in the air” and hoping for the best, and the conclusion that “when our hearts return to ashes, it’ll be just a story” kinda sums it all up, you know?"

--

YOUR OLD DROOG - "HERE'S JOHNNY"

The extremely prolific New York rapper Your Old Droog will release his sixth project of 2022, YOD Presents: The Shining, this Friday (12/16). Here's lead single "Here's Johnny," which finds his '90s-style sound in fine form.

--

THE ACACIA STRAIN - "UNTENDED GRAVES"

Metalcore/deathcore vets are back with a new bone-crushing two-minute rager, and it's enough to get us very intrigued about what else they might have up their sleeves.

--

THANKS FOR COMING - "PLAGIARIZER"

Water From Your Eyes' Rachel Brown is releasing a new best-of compilation from their solo project, You Haven't Missed Much, due out this Friday (12/16). The first single is "Plagiarizer," about which Brown says, "This song is just summing up my existence as a vaguely Catholic songwriter who is always in the middle of making a mistake. Honestly, I feel like all the best songs have already been written and I’m just showing up late to the party because I have no other way to express my inner emotional world, which is unfortunately quite mundane and mostly revolves around falling in and out of love too quickly and my consistently losing battle against my insecurities and self-doubt. I’d probably be better off if I just texted my friends back or saw my therapist more regularly, but at the end of the day it’s all fine, because this is the body I’ve been born into and I’m fortunate to have my life and my friends and my family and the rest that comes with it, even the parts that make me feel a little too heavy sometimes. I’m coming to terms with being and I’m trying really hard to keep growing into myself."

--

VAMACHARA - "FROM MILES AWAY"

Metallic hardcore band Vamachara have just unleashed a very killer new song, "From Miles Away," via Closed Casket Activities. No word yet on a new album or EP or anything, but let's hope.

--

YOUNG DOLPH - "OLD WAYS"

The late rapper Young Dolph's first posthumous album, Paper Route Frank, arrives this Friday (12/16). Its latest single is "Old Ways," a reflective, O'Jays-sampling song.

--

FIRST AID KIT - "SONGBIRD" (FLEETWOOD MAC COVER)

First Aid Kit have paid tribute to the late Christine McVie with a bare-bones acoustic cover of "Songbird" that shows off the duo's soaring voices and harmonies.

--

JONATAN LEANDOER96 — "BLUE LIGHT"

Jonatan Leandoer96 (aka Yung Lean) will release a new album, Sugar World, on February 3 via YEAR0001. Here's the airy lead single, "Blue Light."

--

FAIM - "SILVER SPOON"

Denver hardcore band FAIM have announced a new album, Your Life and Nothing Else, and you can read about new single "Silver Spoon" here.

--

