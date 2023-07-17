So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

BAMBII - "SLIP SLIDE" (ft. RAGZ ORIGINALE & LAMSI)

Toronto DJ and producer Bambii has shared another taste of the Infinity Club EP, which arrives August 4 via Innovative Leisure. "Slip Slide" features North London producer and vocalist Ragz Originale and Amsterdam producer Lamsi, and it's a thrilling mix of dancehall, garage, and jungle that's fueled by a spin on "If I Were A Rich Man."

--

JEREMIH - "ROOM" (ft. ADEKUNLE GOLD & 2 CHAINZ)

Chicago crooner Jeremih taps Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold to help him fuse his usual airy R&B with Afrobeats on new single "Room," and 2 Chainz comes along for the ride too.

--

MOVE - "1,000,000 EXPERIMENTS"

Boston hardcore band Move have shared another taste of their upcoming debut full-length Black Radical Love, and vocalist Corey Charpentier says, "This song was inspired by Mariam Kaba’s work/ website called https://millionexperiments.com/ which culminates and documents the many transformative and abolitionist orgs across the US that are building a better tomorrow. Revolution is not just about the destruction but the rebuilding of systems that truly care about the people and we felt it was necessary to include that."

--

CALEB NICHOLS - "DEMON TWINK"

"While Demon Twink sounds like a really personal song about a toxic relationship, it's really just a bit of a joke," says Caleb Nichols of his new single. I wrote it after reading the unfolding "Demon Twink" drama on twitter back in 2021. I just thought it would be interesting to imagine dating the infamous Demon Twink: the twink who crashed Brittany Spears' birthday party on a boat in the Hudson River and caused all sorts of mayhem. I mean, someone has to love this person, right? I imagined it would be difficult to be in a relationship with such a twink and that perhaps the result would simply be a lifetime of pain and abuse? Wouldn't the Demon Twink want revenge if you decided to leave? Would a person even be able to survive such a situation? A short thought experiment resulting in a fun little power-pop jam." Caleb's new album Let's Look Back will be out October 13 via Kill Rock Stars.

--

STRANGE RANGER - "WIDE AWAKE"

NYC dreampop band Strange Ranger release new album Wide Awake this Friday and here's your final preview. "Wide Awake" falls somewhere between synthpop and shoegaze. “I was thinking about these flashes of memory that stick in your head forever,” says Isaac Eiger who shares lead vocals with Fiona Woodman. “Bursts of senses that return every now and again but don’t lead anywhere beyond themselves like a GIF in your brain. It’s weird to think about what stays with you and if that’s at all related to how important the thing in question was.”

--

P.G. SIX - " I HAVE A HOUSE"

NYC's P.G. Six will release new album Murmurs & Whispers on September 1 via Drag City. "I Have a House" uses celtic harp, hurdy gurdy, guitar and keyboards to adapt this 13th century Irish ballad to modern, drony life.

--

HOLY WAVE - “NOTHING IN THE DARK”

"'Nothing in the Dark' is about how easy it is to let fear take over and control what you do and don’t do, how distractions can keep you from the things you want or disguise themselves as what you want," says Holy Wave's Joey Cook of their new song. "But when the light disappears from your life, like shadows, the distractions fade away, and you’re left with just yourself and the darkness. So I guess the song is about moving past the fear of the shadows; you can see in the light so that you don’t end up sitting alone in the dark." New album Five of Cups is out August 4 via Suicide Squeeze.

--

L MORGAN - "BLACKGUARD"

Former Bristletongue vocalist L Morgan has shared their debut solo single, the dark, dreamy "Blackguard." "There was a long while between my last project and this one where I felt that I had lost the ability to make music," they write. "I couldn’t figure out what was wrong with me or why any attempts to fix this block didn’t seem to be working. Within the last year, therapy has helped me learn that this was the result of chronic stress and a lot of old trauma. A big part of the healing process has been re-establishing who I am, and I really had to question whether or not music was part of that identity. After taking some time to revisit the things that inspired me to start making music in the first place, I think I’ve discovered that songwriting and writing in general were some of the purest forms of myself and my desire to create, cognate, and really feel all of my emotions. This song 'Blackguard' is actually the reimagining of a song that I originally wrote at 17 years old when music was still very new to me. I’m very excited that I get to honor my younger, more potent self by taking the potential in their vision and believing in them enough to release their song now – 10 years later. Sometimes it feels like it’s taken me too long to get to this point, but the tumultuous journey has really made this project’s fruition that much sweeter."

--

LOST GIRLS - "RUINS"

Lost Girls, the duo of Jenny Hval and Håvard Volden, are back with their first new music since their excellent 2021 debut. "Ruins" is dark and driving dreampop, led by an insistent beat and fuzzy bass.

--

KENSHI YONEZU - "SPINNING GLOBE"

Hayao Miyazaki's The Boy and The Heron, the great animator's first film in a decade, was just released in Japan this past weekend. It'll be out later this year in North America but for now you can listen to its theme song.

--

TAKING MEDS - "OUTSIDE"

New York punks Taking Meds have announced a new album, Dial M For Meds, and you can read about new single "Outside" here.

--

EXPLOSIONS IN THE SKY - "TEN BILLION PEOPLE"

Explosions In The Sky have announced new album End, along with the release of lead single "Ten Billion People." Read about it here.

--

