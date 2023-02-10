12 Super Bowl 2023 commercials to watch now, from Breaking Bad to Ozzy to Missy Elliott

Super Bowl LVII goes down this Sunday (2/12) at Glendale, Arizona's State Farm Stadium, with the Kansas City Chiefs playing the Philadelphia Eagles, and a halftime show from Rihanna, which will be her first public performance in nearly six years. Chris Stapleton will be singing the National Anthem, Babyface will be singing "America the Beautiful," and Sheryl Lee Ralph will sing "Lift Every Voice and Sing" during the pre-game festivities, which start at 6 PM Eastern. You can watch on FOX with cable TV or stream it on Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV and Sling TV.

Speaking with Apple Music Radio host Nadeska Alexis about putting her setlist together for the Halftime Show, Rihanna said:

The set list was the biggest challenge. That was the hardest hardest part. Deciding how to maximize 13 minutes, but also celebrate. That’s what this show’s gonna be, it’s gonna be a celebration of my catalogue in the best way we could have put it together. And you only have 13 minutes, that's the challenge, so you’re trying to cram 17 years of work into 13 minutes. So it’s difficult. You know, some songs we have to lose because of that, and that’s gonna be okay. But I think we did a pretty good job of narrowing it down.

And about her long-awaited new music, she added, "Musically, I’m feeling open. I’m feeling open to exploring, discovering, creating, things that are new, things that are different, things that are off, weird, might not ever make sense to my fans."

Meanwhile, the other big music and pop culture-related aspect of the Super Bowl is the commercials, and these days most of those premiere online before gameday is even here. We've rounded up 12 music and comedy-related clips, ranging from Ozzy Osbourne to Missy Elliott to Breaking Bad to Clueless to Steve Martin. Here they are...

Ozzy Osbourne, Joan Jett, Billy Idol, Paul Stanley and Gary Clark Jr get mad at business execs calling each other "rock stars" in a Workday ad

Jack Harlow, Missy Elliott, and Elton John get you in the mood for some Doritos

Dave Grohl and Donna Grantis hit the studio for a shred-filled ad for Crown Royal whiskey

Sarah McLachlan reprises her ASPCA role but for... Busch Beer

It's a Breaking Bad reunion with Jesse and Walter in the RV, but instead of Blue Sky, it's PopCorners

It's also a Clueless reunion with Alicia Silverstone and Elisa Donovan recreating the iconic debate scene for Rakuten

Diddy makes a hit for Uber One with help from Montell Jordan, Donna Lewis, Kelis, Ylvis, and Haddaway

Everyone from Ludacris to Tony Hawk to Kevin Hart comes together for DraftKings

Kevin Bacon brings "six degrees of Kevin Bacon" to a Budweiser commercial, and Metro Boomin's there too

Amy Schumer, Giannis Antetokounmpo & Doja Cat help show off how Google's "Pixel 7 phones are so good, they can fix pictures they didn’t even take"

Will Ferrell parodies a bunch of Netflix shows, from Stranger Things to Squid Game, for General Motors

Steve Martin shows off his acting tricks for Pepsi Zero Sugar