120+ artists call for higher pay from SXSW in new open letter

The Union of Musicians and Allied Workers, UMAW, has launched a new campaign calling for higher pay for artists performing at SXSW. They've shared an open letter signed by over 120 artists, including Wednesday, Half Waif, Downtown Boys and Victoria Ruiz, Evan Greer, Greg Saunier, Spencer Krug, War on Women, Guy Picciotto, Maggie Vail, Vijay Iyer, Jackie Mendoza, illuminati hotties, Austra, Cadence Weapon, Delicate Steve, YACHT, Pedro the Lion, Geoff Rickly, Zola Jesus, Anjimile, Remember Sports, Eve 6, Speedy Ortiz, Tess Roby, and more. The letter makes four demands of the festival:

1. Increase the compensation for showcases from $250 to at least $750 for all performers. (Which is still less than the cost of a single music badge to attend the festival.) 2. Include a festival wristband in addition to financial compensation. Stop forcing artists to choose between being paid and attending the festival they are performing at. 3. Provide the same compensation + wristband deal to international artists and domestic US artists. 4. End the application fee.

SXSW, which Rolling Stone parent company Penske Media Corporation acquired a majority stake of in 2021 with MCR Entertainment (Billboard, The Hollywood Reporter, etc), has offered the same artist compensation for over a decade, consisting of either a $250 payment ($100 for solo artists and duos) or a festival wristband for US artists, with no payment offered for international artists.

In a statement, UMAW organizer Joey La Neve DeFrancesco said, "The costs of touring and the overall cost of living have soared over the past decade, but SXSW has continued to offer the same disrespectful deal to artists. The festival has continued to grow, and openly brags about the hundreds of millions of dollars it generates for Austin. Yet the artists who are the backbone of the festival continue to be mistreated."

