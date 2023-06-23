1234Fest w/ Rancid, Rise Against, Jawbreaker, more: tix on sale + enter to win a pair!

Tickets to the Denver, CO (The JunkYard on September 9) and Camden, NJ/Philadelphia, PA (Freedom Mortgage Pavilion on September 23) dates of new mini punk festival 1234Fest go on sale today (6/23) at 10 AM local, and we're also giving away a pair to each date! Enter for a chance to win below, and get tickets now.

Both dates feature the stacked lineup of Rise Against, Rancid, Jawbreaker, Descendents, Joyce Manor, Pussy Riot, and Dillinger Four.

Two winners will be chosen at random and contacted with more details. Good luck!