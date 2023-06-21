1234FEST w/ Rise Against, Rancid, Jawbreaker, more on BrooklynVegan Presale (password here)

Tickets to 1234FEST, a new mini punk festival coming to Denver, CO and Camden, NJ/Philadelphia in September and featuring Rise Against, Rancid, Jawbreaker, Descendents, Joyce Manor, Pussy Riot, and Dillinger Four, are on BrooklynVegan Presale today (6/21) starting at 10 AM local until Thursday (6/22) at 10 PM local. Use the password BVEGAN1234 to access tickets.

If you miss out on our presale, tickets for Denver and New Jersey go on sale to the general public on Friday (6/23) at 10 AM local.