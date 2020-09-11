13 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

This week in heavy we got the great new album from screamo staples Coma Regalia (which I reviewed in Notable Releases), plus records from Marilyn Manson, Uniform, Skeletal Remains, Void Rot, and Ihsahn. We also got new singles from Nothing, War On Women, Pulchra Morte, The Ocean, Dark Tranquillity, Hatebreed, Mörk Gryning, Invincible Force, and more, and you can scroll down for those...

NOTHING - "SAY LESS"

Philly shoegazers Nothing have announced a new album, The Great Dismal, and you can read more about lead single "Say Less" here.

WAR ON WOMEN - "WONDERFUL HELL"

Baltimore punks War On Women announced their anticipated new album Wonderful Hell, and you can read more about the title track here.

PULCHRA MORTE - "KNIFE OF THE WILL" & "EX ROSA CEREMONIA"

Death/doomers Pulchra Morte (members of Skeletonwitch, Wolvhammer, Eulogy, Abigail Williams and more) will follow their 2019 debut album Divina Autem Et Anile with Ex Rosa Ceremonia on November 6 via Transcending Records, and they're currently streaming these two doses of pure evil.

THE OCEAN - "PLEISTOCENE"

Post-metal vets The Ocean have released a new song off their upcoming album Phanerozoic II: Mesozoic | Cenozoic, and you can read more about it (along with an interview with the band) at Invisible Oranges.

DARK TRANQUILLITY - "PHANTOM DAYS"

Swedish melodeath vets Dark Tranquillity will release their twelfth album Moment on November 20 via Century Media, and first single "Phantom Days" finds them offering up their trademark blend of bright melodies and venomous evil.

HATEBREED - "WEIGHT OF THE FALSE SELF"

Metalcore vets Hatebreed's new album Weight Of The False Self drops November 27 via Nuclear Blast, and the finger-pointing, tough-as-nails title track is out now.

MÖRK GRYNING - "A GLIMPSE OF THE SKY"

Swedish black metal vets Mörk Gryning's first album in 15 years, Hinsides Vrede, comes out 10/23 via Season of Mist, and here's the latest single which is both melodic and evil as all hell.

HABAK - "LA NO VIOLENCIA ES UN PRIVILEGIO"

Tijuana post-rock/screamo band Habak will release their new album Ningun Muro Consiguio​.​.​. on November 16 via The Plague of Man Records (USA), Ojalä Me Muera Recoords (Spain) and Alerta Antifascista Records (EU), and lead single "La No Violencia Es Un Privilegio" is pretty stunning stuff.

KOLLAPS/E - "MURRAIN"

KOLLAPS/E are a new Swedish post-metal band with members of Hearts Alive and Miss Mofet, and their debut single "Murrain" is a very compelling introduction to this band. "Murrain is an old word for plague/epidemic and since this is our world right now I decided to construct some lyrics touching that subject," vocalist/guitarist Daniel Wallenborg told IDIOTEQ. "I tried to write it open ended so the listener can interpret them in their on way."

BLIND IDOL - TOWN & CITY EP

Blind Idol is the new band of Tyson Luneau (Maniac, Sinking, etc) and Kyle Taylor (Crafter, Sentimental Press), and they make dark, heavy hardcore with just a hint of melody, and going by this whiplash-inducing debut EP, they are very much a band worth keeping your eye on.

INVINCIBLE FORCE - "PERPETUAL BLACK MASS"

Chile's Invincible Force have announced their first full-length in five years, Decomposed Sacramentum, due October 22 via Dark Descent, and first single "Perpetual Black Mass" is a raw, nasty dose of OG-style death metal.

THE LAST MILE - "ACETYLENE" (ft. PATTY O'LANTERN of BRUTAL TRUTH) & "OUT OF THE WOODS" (ft. SCOTT WADE, ex-COMEBACK KID)

The Last Mile (members of Prevenge, Ifarm, Offside, Chilton, and Answers) recently released this two-song melodic hardcore single featuring two big guests. As IDIOTEQ points out, The Last Mile's Chris Snelgrove had been friends with original Comeback Kid vocalist Scott Wade since they were teenagers, and his and Patty's bands have been sharing stages together for over a decade.

JEGONG - "SOWING DRAGONS TEETH"

JeGong, the new collaborative project of MONO drummer Dahm Majuri Cipolla and Sum of R guitarist Reto Mäder, have shared another dark, atmospheric track off their upcoming debut album.

