13 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

2020 is coming to a close and the year-end lists are flooding in. We posted punk/hardcore/emo/etc and screamo lists, our metal sister site Invisible Oranges has begun posting its series of year-end lists, and we've posted many artists' lists, including many metal/hardcore musicians. With all the lists, we're finding some cool stuff we missed, so this week's metal/hardcore roundup has a few slightly older releases (that are new to us) along with the new stuff. Check out some of this week's new albums in IO's Upcoming Metal Releases and head below for new singles from Tribulation, The Ruins of Beverast, Enforced, Shelter, Blood Menace, Molten, World Peace, and more...

TRIBULATION - "HOUR OF THE WOLF"

Swedish goth/black/death/psych metallers Tribulation have shared the second single off their anticipated new album, and you can read more about it here.

--

THE RUINS OF BEVERAST - "KROMLEC'H KNELL"

Germany's The Ruins of Beverast will release their new album The Thule Grimoires on February 5 via Ván Records, and lead single "Kromlec'h Knell" is a heavy, eerie dose of goth/death-doom.

--

ENFORCED - "HEMORRHAGE"

Richmond crossover thrashers Enforced have shared the lead single off their upcoming album Kill Grid, which you can read more about here.

--

SHELTER - "YES I CAN"

Krishnacore veterans Shelter have given the first worldwide release to this rarity, which will appear on the upcoming expanded When 20 Summers Pass reissue. Read more here.

--

BLOOD MENACE (mem SHIN GUARD) - THREAT

Shin Guard bassist/vocalist Jake Yencik put out a solo EP as Blood Menace, and it's a pulverizing offering of deathcore with industrial glitchiness that you can read more about here.

--

MOLTEN - "ON THROUGH PHLEEGETHON"

Bay Area death-thrashers Molten will put out their debut album Dystopian Syndrome on January 15 via self-release, and here's the gnarly third single. "The lyrics reflect the struggle of the downtrodden against the oppressing insurmountable forces that surround us today and literally cast shadows and darken our lives," guitarist Chris Corona says. "Inspired by one of the five Greek mythological rivers of the underworld that burns the souls of those who committed crimes against their own kind, Phlegethon is a figurative journey finding our way through this darkness using the burning souls of these evil tyrants to light the way." You can hear the new song at Decibel and the two previous singles below.

--

WITHIN NOSTALGIA - VOID & DECAY

Within Nostalgia is a melodic, gothy, blackened doom project led by Alyssa Broere (who's also in Astral Witch), and they're releasing their new album Void & Decay tomorrow. If you like your metal dark and brooding but still full of bright melodies, you should definitely not sleep on this.

--

THROUGH SAND (ex-SHAI HULUD, GOUGE AWAY) - "NEW WAYS" (ft. AS FRIENDS RUST'S DAMIEN MOYAL)

Through Sand is a new post-hardcore band with former members of Shai Hulud and Gouge Away, and they've got a four-song tape recorded with Ryan Haft (Wrong) and Jonathan Nunez (Torche) due February 19 via seelf-release. It'll include this very cool new single, which features guest vocals from As Friends Rust's Damien Moyal.

--

WORLD PEACE - "ENOUGH TO MAKE ANGELS WEEP"

Oakland's World Peace will release their new album Come And See on March 12 via Twelve Gauge, and this lead single is 25 seconds of grind/powerviolence insanity.

--

HOSIANNA MANTRA (mem PALLBEARER) - PARTICLE MYTHOLOGY

Pallbearer bassist Joe Rowland has released a synth album under the name Hosianna Mantra that was inspired by acts like Kraftwerk and Tangerine Dream. It's captivating, hypnotic, and a good mix of retro and contemporary.

--

SILENCE EQUALS DEATH - "REVOLUTION RISING"

NJ hardcore band Silence Equals Death unleashed this bone-crushing EP on Upstate Records last month. It sounds straight out of the '90s/early 2000s, but Silence Equals Death make it feel fresh.

--

BRAIN CAVE / V-TRIGGER / STALCHILD / CLOSEDOWN - OHIO POWER

We just included Closedown's killer Bask In The Dancing Light EP on our list of great screamo & post-hardcore releases of 2020, and then realized we missed that they also contributed a song to this four-way split of Ohio bands in late October. The split has sludgy punk from Brain Cave, more metallic stuff from V-Trigger, melodic hardcore from Stalchild, and a climactic, six-minute screamo/post-rock song from Closedown. If you dig heavy music of any kind, there's probably something for you on this split.

--

BATHER - PHANTOM GUILT

Released the weekend of Thanksgiving and recommended by Frail Body, this four-song EP from Columbus, Ohio's Bather blends hardcore, black, sludge, and death metal, and it rips from start to finish.

--

--