13 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

This week in heavy music, I highly recommend the new SeeYouSpaceCowboy/If I Die First split and Hundreds of AU LP, both of which you can read about in Notable Releases, and you can head to Invisible Oranges' Upcoming Metal Releases to read up on the new Grave Miasma, Panopticon, Dordeduh, Throat, and more. Also head below for new singles from KK Downing's new Judas Priest offshoot, Mastodon, Dead Heat, Militarie Gun (Regional Justice Center, Drug Church), Our Place of Worship Is Silence, Snag, and more...

KK'S PRIEST - "HELLFIRE THUNDERBOLT"

Former Judas Priest guitarist/co-founder KK Downing's new band KK's Priest have shared their first song, and it sounds a lot like Judas Priest. Read more about it here.

--

MASTODON - "FORGED BY NERON"

Mastodon have released a new song from the Dark Nights: Death Metal soundtrack, and you can read more about it here. You can also pre-order our exclusive red and yellow vinyl variants of the soundtrack.

--

DEAD HEAT - "WORLD AT WAR"

Nardcore/crossover thrash maniacs Dead Heat have shared the title track off their upcoming album World At War and this shit rips.

--

MILITARIE GUN - "DON'T PICK UP THE PHONE"

Militarie Gun (members of Regional Justice Center, Drug Church, Modern Color) have announced two new EPs and shared this song, which you can read more about here.

--

SUNROT / IDES SPLIT (ft. BLACK FLAG COVERS)

NJ sludge band Sunrot and NJ punk band Ides have released a new split, featuring a Black Flag cover and two originals by each band. Sunrot put a sludge metal spin on the early Keith Morris-era ripper "Fix Me," while Ides did a more revved-up punk rendition of the proto-sludge Slip It In classic "Black Coffee."

--

OUR PLACE OF WORSHIP IS SILENCE - "DISAVOWED, AND LEFT HOPELESS"

LA blackened death duo Our Place of Worship is Silence will release their third album Disavowed, and Left Hopeless on August 27 via Translation Loss, and though sometimes black/death metal favors a hazy, obscured sound, this just-released title track has a crisp, clear, in-your-face attack. Listen at Decibel.

--

SNAG - "JAR SPELL"

Milwaukee screamo band Snag have shared the second single off their anticipated new album Death Doula, following the excellent lead single "Heirloom." "Jar Spell," which premiered over at Idioteq, is a fine example of this band's ability to craft suspenseful, melodic screamo filled with unexpected twists and turns.

--

EREMO - "SENZA PROPOSITI"

Italy's Eremo (member of L'Oceano Sopra) have a new album called L’ego in un pagliaio arriving May 21 via Missed Out Records, Desperate Infant Records, Clever Eagle Records, Il Grande Rospo, Dischi Decenti, Fresh Outbreak Records, Non Ti Seguo Records, Troppistruzzi, and new single "Senza Propositi" is a dizzying, impassioned mixture of math rock, emo, and screamo.

--

WISH - "CONFLICT OF LOYALTY"

Florida hardcore band WISH formed during lockdown and they're now set to release their debut EP Adapt Or Die on May 21 via WAR Records, and first single "Conflict of Loyalty" is a tough-as-nails hardcore ripper with just a hint of thrash metal in the mix.

--

DEAD TORCHES (KILL YOUR IDOLS, NORA, etc) - "SECRET INVASION"

Dead Torches, the new band with members of Kill Your Idols, Nora, The Number Twelve Looks Like You, Manalive, Second Arrows, and Troublemaker, have shared another song off their upcoming debut 12", due this fall via Hellminded Records. It's 44 seconds of fiery metallic hardcore.

--

EXCUSED DUTY - SPRING PROMO

A lot of bands have been reviving early 2000s metalcore lately, but South Korea's Excused Duty tap into the rawer sounds of '90s metalcore/metallic hardcore, and they do a lot of justice to the OGs of that era.

--

COREY TAYLOR (SLIPKNOT) - "CARRY ON" (CSNY COVER)

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor has covered Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young's "Carry On" and the man who said current folk rock sounds like a fucking Dove soap commercial" made this cover sound... pretty much exactly like the original!

--

7SECONDS - "YOUNG TILL I DIE" (REMASTERED)

7Seconds are giving their 1984 punk/hardcore classic The Crew a long-awaited remastered reissue (pre-order our exclusive neon pink vinyl variant) and bringing it to streaming services for the first time ever. Here's the first remastered track to be released from it. Read more here.

