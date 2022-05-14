13 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

This week in heavy music, we got the first Gospel album in 17 years and the absurdly heavy Primitive Man EP (Smashing Pumpkins cover included), both of which you can read about in Notable Releases, and we also got new records from Azzacov, Moon Tooth, Misery Index, RYLR, WOORMS, and more. Plus, new singles from Cave In, Behemoth, Burner, Spite, Origin, Simulakra, Holocausto Canibal, and more. Read on for all of this week's heaviness...

CAVE IN - "RECKONING"

Cave In's new album Heavy Pendulum comes out next week, and here's a fourth single. They also announced a tour with Author & Punisher, including a BrooklynVegan-presented NYC show. All dates and more info here.

--

BEHEMOTH - "OV MY HERCULEAN EXILE"

Behemoth announced their 12th studio album, Opvs Contra Natvram, and shared the first single, which is accompanied by a creepy video directed by Zuzanna Plisz. Pick up the LP on limited gold vinyl.

--

BURNER - "DEATH WORSHIP"

UK death metal/hardcore band Burner have shared another track off their upcoming debut EP A Vision of the End (due 6/17 via Church Road), and it's another totally punishing track that's keeping our hopes high.

--

SPITE - "HANGMAN"

California metalcore band Spite have announced a new album, Dedication to Flesh, due July 22, and here's the bludgeoning lead single "Hangman."

--

ORIGIN - "CHAOSMOS"

Tech-death vets Origin have shared the title track off their upcoming eighth album Chaosmos, and it's a fine example of this band's dizzying complexity.

--

SIMULAKRA - "FOLLOW THE FLIES"

Delaware metallic hardcore band Simulakra have followed "Fading Away" with the second single off their upcoming LP The Infection Spreads (due 5/24 via DAZE), and it's another dose of pure, unfiltered rage.

--

HOLOCAUSTO CANIBAL - "MIASMAS ONANIZANTES"

Portuguese grind/death vets Holocausto Canibal have a new single off upcoming LP Crueza Ferina, and you can read more about it here.

--

CAPE FADE (MINDFORCE) - CAPE FADE EP

Cape Fade is a new project led by Mindforce bassist Nick Haines, and that band's frontman Jay Peta is on drums. They just released their four-song demo on New Morality Zine, which they say takes influence from pioneering New York post-hardcore bands like Stillsuit, Burn, and Shift. You can definitely hear that coming through, and Cape Fade do a lot of justice to that sound. (And if you're unfamiliar with those bands, but you're into something like Glassjaw or Higher Power, it scratches that itch too.)

--

FOXTAILS - "VIOLETA"

Connecticut art-screamo band Foxtails are working on a new EP, but first they've released "Violeta," which they say is "a bit of a B-side" of this year's Fawn. It finds their climactic, stirring, string-laden sound in fine form.

--

VÉVAKI - "JÖTNABLÓT"

Vévaki is a dark folk band inspired by "Nordic heathenism and animistic traditions," and they've just signed to Season of Mist, who will release their sophomore album Fórnspeki this fall. The first single is "Jötnablót," a haunting mix of chanting, throat-singing, strings, thunderous percussion, and more.

--

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE - "SLAUGHTERHOUSE" (ft. KNOCKED LOOSE'S BRYAN GARRIS)

Melodic metalcore giants Motionless In White have a new single out, and this one features the harsh screams of Knocked Loose frontman Bryan Garris, who brings a serious edge to their bombastic sound.

--

ALTAIR - "TRES CRUCES"

Madrid screamo band Altair are releasing their new album Siempré habrá luces en otro luga on May 25, and you can get a taste of its caustic yet beautiful sound from new single "Tres Cruces." Speaking about it to IDIOTEQ, the band says, “I wanted to speak about uncomfortable situations, conversations that go nowhere and how fragile this kind of friendships they are, to make myself think my words through, to be nice and to feel like if I was shaping my personality because of that. Of how unreal is to socialize like that, useless situations."

--

ABRUPT DECAY - I WAS NEVER HERE

Alberta's Abrupt Decay just dropped this LP and it's a total batshit mix of mathcore, grind, chaotic hardcore, and other over-the-top styles of heavy music. It's nuts and very worth hearing.

--

--

For even more new songs, browse the ‘New Songs’ archive. For new metal albums, browse ‘Upcoming Metal Releases’ on Invisible Oranges. And browse our ‘Metal’ category for even more heavy music news.

Browse the metal section of our online record store for new metal vinyl.

--

15 Seminal Albums From Metalcore's Second Wave (2000-2010)