13 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

This week in heavy music, we got new albums from Ether Coven, Amon Amarth, and more, plus new singles from City of Caterpillar (!), Slipknot, Boris, Vermin Womb, Inclination, Black Anvil, Thoughtcrimes, and more. Read on for all the metal, hardcore, and heavy-adjacent tracks we posted this week...

CITY OF CATERPILLAR - "DECIDER"

Screamo legends City of Caterpillar have announced their second-ever album and first in 20 years, Mystic Sisters. Read more about the album and lead single "Decider" here. Pick up the album on baby pink vinyl.

SLIPKNOT - "YEN"

Slipknot have shared the third single off their upcoming album The End, So Far, and you can read more about it here. Pick up the new record on 2LP clear vinyl or CD.

BORIS - "MY NAME IS BLANK"

Boris have offered up a new taste of their upcoming Heavy Rocks album. It's heavy, it rocks, and it finds Boris embracing their love of classic punk. Video's pretty killer too. Grab the new LP on gold vinyl.

VERMIN WOMB - 3 RETALIATION TRACKS

Denver crust/deathgrinders Vermin Womb (who are fronted by Primitive Man's Ethan McCarthy) have announced a new album, Retaliation, and three tracks are out now. Read more about them here.

INCLINATION - "EPIDEMIC" (ft. INDECISION'S TOM SHEEHAN)

Louisville hardcore band Inclination (who count Knocked Loose's Isaac Hale as a member) have announced their debut LP, and new single "Epidemic" features '90s metallic hardcore veteran Tom Sheehan of Indecision. Read more about it here and pick up our exclusive black & orange vinyl variant.

BLACK ANVIL - "CASTRUM DOLORIS"

NYC's Black Anvil have announced their fifth album, Regenesis, due November 4 via Season of Mist (their first for the label), and lead single "Castrum Doloris" offers up a dose of triumphant, dramatic black metal.

THOUGHTCRIMES (ex-DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN) - "NEW INFINITIES"

Long Island chaotic hardcore band Thoughtcrimes (whose lineup includes former Dillinger Escape Plan member Billy Rymer on drums and guitar) have shared a new song off their upcoming debut LP Altered Pasts, and this one's more melodic and atmospheric in a Deftones-y kinda way than their other recent singles. If you like what you hear, pick up our exclusive deep purple galaxy vinyl variant, limited to 150.

RILE (mem CULT LEADER) - "PESSIMIST"

In addition to playing bass in Cult Leader, Sam Richards leads the band RILE, and you can read more about their new single "Pessimist" here.

ORTHODOX - "DISSOLVE"

Nashville metalcore/nu metal blenders Orthodox have shared another track off their upcoming LP for Century Media, Learning To Dissolve, and it's a nasty, pulverizing taste.

STRAY FROM THE PATH - "BREAD & ROSES" (ft. JESSE BARNETT of STICK TO YOUR GUNS)

Stray From The Path have shared a new song off Euthanasia, and this one features Stick To Your Guns vocalist Jesse Barnett. The band says, "If you know Stray, you know that since we first met in 2008 and throughout our whole career, Jesse Barnett is family. He's a person that walks the walk and someone that everybody should look up to as an example of direct action to help people in need. We had this idea for the song and there aren’t many people that are qualified for it more than him. In addition to his voice being the perfect fit for the vibe, we wanted to do something that helps boost his efforts and supports his mutual aid projects in the Los Angeles community. We did a special All Power Books vinyl variant of our new album, where all of the profit from these sales go directly to people in need. A lot of time, it is hard to feel confident where your money goes, but we’ve seen directly where this money goes with our own eyes, and you can also see by following them at @allpowerbooks and @apfreeclinic."

MAMALEEK - "BOILER ROOM"

Experimental heavy duo Mamaleek have announced a new album, Diner Coffee, due September 16 via The Flenser, and the first single is the truly chaotic "Boiler Room." Read more about the song, and an interview with the band, at Invisible Oranges.

SPARK - "NOTHING (TO YOU)," "PAIN NOT PEACE" & "SUPERNOVA"

Germany's Spark have a new LP, Supernova, due October 14 via Sunday Drive. Three songs are out now, and fans of melodic hardcore -- anything from youth crew to Turning Point to newer bands like One Step Closer -- are gonna dig these rippers.

THE MARS VOLTA - "VIGIL"

The Mars Volta have officially announced their first album in 10 years, and you can read more about new single "Vigil" here. Pick up the album on vinyl or CD.

