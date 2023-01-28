13 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

This week birthed two great albums from two great boundary-pushing hardcore bands, XL Life and Fucked Up, both of which you can read about in Notable Releases. I also recommend checking out the new Flatspot comp, which is loaded with new songs from great current hardcore bands. On top of that, we got new singles from Tribulation, Majesties, Enforced, American Nightmare, Overkill, Motorhead, Ghost, Enslaved, Unearth, August Burns Red, and more. Read on for those and more heaviness from this week...

TRIBULATION - "AXIS MUNDI"

Tribulation have announced a new EP, Hamartia, and you can read more about new single "Axis Mundi" here.

--

MAJESTIES - "IN YEARNING, ALIVE"

Majesties, the Swedish melodeath-inspired band with members of Minneapolis black metal bands Obsequiae and Inexorum, have shared the second single from their upcoming album Vast Reaches Unclaimed. Tanner Anderson says, "In Yearning, Alive’ is an ode to one of the finest examples of melodic death metal – the godly 1995 [In Flames] EP Subterranean. In it, we dismiss the idle and pervasive notion that ‘the repetition of the riff’ is a sign of mature songwriting across all styles of heavy music. For those who lack the ability to pay attention to detail, you fortunately have melodic death metal post-1996. For those who instead want to feel the harmonic fabrics woven throughout the short-lived tapestry of sound, and who want the teetering-on-disorienting frenzy of riff-smiths like Alf Svensson, this is for you."

--

ENFORCED - "ULTRA-VIOLENCE"

Richmond thrashers Enforced have announced their third album, War Remains, and you can read about lead single "Ultra-Violence" here.

--

AMERICAN NIGHTMARE - "SELF CHECK-OUT"

Boston hardcore vets American Nightmare have announced the Dedicated to the Next World EP, their first new music in five years. Read more about lead single "Self Check-Out" here and pick up the EP on limited silver 10" vinyl.

--

OVERKILL - "THE SURGEON"

NJ thrash legends Overkill will release their 20th album Scorched on April 14 via Nuclear Blast, and new single "The Surgeon" finds them sticking to their tried-and-true sound.

--

MOTORHEAD - "GREEDY BASTARDS"

Motorhead have shared another previously unreleased song from their upcoming deluxe edition of Bad Magic. "Greedy Bastards" is practically a ballad by Motorhead's standards, but still unmistakably the work of the Loudest Band on Earth.

--

GHOST - "SPILLWAYS" (ft. DEF LEPPARD'S JOE ELLIOTT)

Ghost's "Spillways" already sounds straight out of the hair metal era, so it's only fitting that they'd put out a new version featuring Def Leppard singer Joe Elliott.

--

ENSLAVED - "FOREST DWELLER"

Norwegian metal vets Enslaved have shared a new song from their upcoming album Heimdal, a towering epic that moves from acoustic guitar-fueled power balladry to full-on extreme metal to psychedelia and beyond.

--

UNEARTH - "THE WRETCHED; THE RUINOUS"

Metalcore vets Unearth have a new album on the way, and while details on that are still TBA, they've just shared one of its singles. "The Wretched; The Ruinous" bulldozes by, with Trevor Phipps' screams set against catchy, melodeath-inspired riffage.

--

AUGUST BURNS RED - "BACKFIRE"

For more veteran melodic metalcore, August Burns Red have shared another headbanger from their upcoming LP Death Below. If you like what you hear, pick up the LP on limited "bloodshot" vinyl.

--

FIRES IN THE DISTANCE - "HARBINGERS"

Connecticut death-doomers Fires In the Distance will release their sophomore album Air Not Meant For Us on April 28 via Prosthetic, and here's the towering, nearly-11-minute new single.

--

FROMJOY - "DOCILITY" (ft. PEELINGFLESH))

Houston's fromjoy follow last year's away EP with more chaotic, futuristic metalcore.

--

SPEEDWAY - WHEN IF NOT NOW?

Hardcore is so often really all about the live show, and judging by Swedish melodic hardcore band Speedway's new live EP on Revelation Records, they sound pretty killer live.

--

