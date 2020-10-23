13 New Rap and R&B Songs Out This Week

There are no lack of good hip hop albums out this week, including the DeJ Loaf and Junglepussy albums that I reviewed for Notable Releases, plus clipping, Gorillaz, Ty Dolla $ign, Bktherula, and more. We also got a lot of new singles; scroll down for new tracks from Small Bills, Saweetie/Jhene Aiko, Bfb Da Packman, Lil Yachty/Sada Baby, Chukcy73, and more...

SMALL BILLS - "BANNEKER'S ALMANIC"

Avant-rap duo Small Bills (Elucid & The Lasso) have released another song off their upcoming debut album Don't Play It Straight (due 10/30 via Mello Music Group), and this one's especially psychedelic.

SAWEETIE - "BACK TO THE STREETS" (ft. JHENE AIKO)

Cali rapper/singer Saweetie is gearing up for her debut album Pretty B*tch Music, and she just dropped this lightly bouncy new song, co-produced by Timbaland and featuring Jhene Aiko.

STRETCH AND BOBBITO - FREESTYLE EP1

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of The Stretch Armstrong and Bobbito Show, Stretch Armstrong and Bobbito Garcia have released the first in a series of three EPs featuring new remixes of classic freestyles from the show by Biggie, Jay-Z, Big L, Method Man, and Ghostface Killah.

BFB DA PACKMAN - "HONEY PACK"

One listen to Houston-via-Michigan rapper Bfb Da Packman's bonkers voice and you'll see why he continues to rapidly rise. This new song is no exception.

JOEVILLE - "SEXY" (REMIX FT. FLO MILLI)

LA-via-Fort Lauderdale rapper Joeville taps breakout star Flo Milli for a new remix of his song "Sexy," and she breathes fiery new life into the song.

OBI - "SLAVE WE"

Lyon-based rapper OBI was born in Nigeria before immigrating to his current location, and his debut single "Slave We" takes a look at some of the struggles he faced as an African migrant. "We are slaves in the city because we are not free, we have nothing, not even the right to walk in these streets," he says. "We depend on destiny and the looks that are given to us are often ones of judgment. But we keep hope and believe in the possibility to free ourselves. We keep praying. This is what ‘Slave We’ is about."

TERRELL HINES - "WE'RE ALL GONNA BE KILLED"

Terrell Hines channels classic '60s soul on this song that's very much inspired by everything going on in the world lately. "'We’re All Gonna Be Killed' is just me reflecting on how sinister humans can be," he says. "[This track] is me reflecting on the tension of 2020 so far. Nothing is okay..."

LIL YACHTY & SADA BABY - "NOT REGULAR"

Detroit rapper Sada Baby continues to cross over into rap's mainstream, and now he's on a frenetic new song with Lil Yachty.

KOTA THE FRIEND - "DRAGON"

NYC rapper KOTA The Friend has been prolific lately, and now he's back with another new single that finds him sing-rapping over a chilled-out keyboard loop and some minimal percussion.

RU$H, THA GOD FAHIM AND JAY NICE - "KALAMATA OLIVES (CEST LA VIE)" (FT. QUELLE CHRIS)

RU$H, Tha God Fahim and Jay Nice have shared the Quelle Chris collaboration off their upcoming album An Album Called Classic, and it's a chilled-out, jazzy, psychedelic rap song and another great taste of this LP.

CHUCKY73 x JON Z - "TUTU"

Dominican-born, Bronx-based rapper Chucky73 has shared a new single off his upcoming debut album De Chiquito Siempre Cabezu (due October 30 via Sie7etr3 / Caroline), and it's another great example of Chucky's knack for fusing Latin trap with the darker sounds of NY drill.

LOSKI - "AVENGERS" (ft. POPCAAN)

UK rap meets dancehall on this appealing new collab from Harlem Spartans member Loski and Jamaican crossover star Popcaan.

NOT3S - "ONE MORE TIME" (ft. AJ TRACEY)

Two years ago, Not3s joined fellow UK rapper AJ Tracey on his song "Butterflies," and now AJ has returned the favor, joining Not3s on the very catchy "One More Time."

