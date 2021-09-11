13 New Rap and R&B Songs Out This Week

This week in and adjacent to hip hop, we got new albums from Baby Keem, Gift of Gab, and J Balvin, all of which you can read about in Notable Releases. We also got new singles from Maxo Kream/Tyler the Creator, Syd, SZA, Mozzy, Duke Deuce, Icewear Vezzo, and more. Read on for all the rap, R&B, etc that we posted this week...

MAXO KREAM FT TYLER THE CREATOR - "BIG PERSONA"

Houston rapper Maxo Kream has announced Weight of the World, his new album, and first since 2019's Brandon Banks, will be out in October. While full details haven't been shared, Maxo did just drop a new single and video, "Big Persona," which features Tyler, the Creator (who produced the track).

--

SYD - "RIGHT TRACK" (ft. SMINO)

Following "Fast Car" and "Missing Out" comes a third new Syd single. This one;s fueled by acoustic guitar and upbeat drums in a '90s R&B way, and it comes with a verse from the great Midwest rapper Smino.

--

SZA - "THE ANONYMOUS ONES"

SZA has contributed a version of "The Anonymous Ones" from the upcoming film adaptation of Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen to the film's soundtrack, and she sounds as uniquely soulful as ever.

--

MOZZY - "STRAIGHT TO 4TH"

West Coast rapper Mozzy will release his new album Untreated Trauma on September 17 via Mozzy Records/EMPIRE, and new single "Straight to 4th" is a smooth rap ballad that mourns the death of a friend.

--

DUKE DEUCE - "WTF"

Crunk revivalist Duke Deuce has announced his second album of 2021, CRUNKSTAR, and the first single is "WTF," which sounds straight out of the early 2000s crunk era.

--

LNDFK - "HOW DO WE KNOW WE'RE ALIVE" (ft. PINK SIIFU)

Following a song with Chester Watson, electronic art pop artist LNDFK has released another song with a great underground rapper, Pink Siifu.

--

ICEWEAR VEZZO - "5 MILLI"

Detroit rapper Icewear Vezzo pushed his new album Rich Off Pints 2 back to September 28 via Iced UpRecords, and he also put out this new single, which finds him cruising over melodic, hypnotic production from Da Realist Sounds.

--

TEMS - "CRAZY TINGS"

Nigerian singer Tems will release a new EP next week, including new single "Crazy Tings," which you can read about here.

--

SASHA KEABLE & JORJA SMITH - "KILLING ME"

Soulful UK singers Sasha Keable and Jorja Smith put their powerhouse voices together over some arpeggiated acoustic guitar on this climactic new song.

--

MS BANKS - "GO LOW"

Fresh off appearing on Stefflon Don's "Dip," UK rapper Ms Banks has shared the dancehall-inflected "Go Low" off her upcoming mixtape Bank Statement, due October 22 via self-release.

--

ZENIZEN - "I WOULD (...BUT YOU WANT ME DOWN)" (ft. NAPPY NINA)

Brooklyn artist Zenizen has signed to Topshelf and released this new single, a dose of soulful synth-funk with a guest verse from rapper Nappy Nina.

--

RICO NASTY - RICOS ARCHIVES

Rico Nasty dropped five previously unheard tracks covering a wide range of styles on her Soundcloud as a playlist, called "Ricos Archives," along with a Instagram post captioned "Secrets on SoundCloud."

--

TONY SELTZER - HEY TONY

NYC producer Tony Seltzer released his new album Hey Tony, and it's loaded with great guest verses from rappers, including Wiki, MAVI, Lucki, Lil Ugly Mane, and more.

--

