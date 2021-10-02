13 New Rap and R&B Songs Out This Week

This week in hip hop, we got the new Wiki & Navy Blue and YUNGMORPHEUS & Eyedress albums, both of which I reviewed in Notable Releases, and you can also head below for new albums from Curly Castro, DJ Muggs & CRIMEAPPLE, and Spillage Village's Benji. (Also check out new ones from Meek Mill, Lil Wayne & Rich The Kid, and Icewear Vezzo.) We also got new songs from The Alchemist/MAVI, Burna Boy/Polo G, Megan Thee Stallion, JPEGMAFIA, Wale/J Cole, and more. Read on for those and other rap and R&B songs we posted this week...

CURLY CASTRO - LITTLE ROBERT HUTTON

Curly Castro (who's one half of ShrapKnel with PremRock) has released a new album on billy woods' Backwoodz Studioz album, and it features billy woods, PremRock, Mr. Lif, Zilla Rocca, and more, plus production from Quelle Chris, Blueprint, and more. It's a loud, bold, eccentric rap album and I highly recommend it.

DJ MUGGS & CRIMEAPPLE - CARTAGENA

It's been a good year for DJ Muggs, who's produced entire albums for Flee Lord and Rome Streetz, and now he's produced an entire album for underground New York rapper CRIMEAPPLE, the followup to their 2019 collab LP Medallo. As on their last album, they've got great chemistry, and they know how to put a fresh spin on '90s-style New York rap. Guests include Stove God Cooks and RLX.

BENJI. - SMILE, YOU'RE ALIVE!

Benji. is the newest member of Atlanta supergroup Spillage Village, and he steps out on his own with this personal, soulful solo album.

THE ALCHEMIST - "MIRACLE BABY" (ft. MAVI)

The Alchemist is releasing a second volume of his guest-filled This Thing of Ours EP series next week, and the excellent first single features MAVI. Read more here.

BURNA BOY - "WANT IT ALL" (ft. POLO G)

Afro-fusionist Burna Boy is back with a breezy, rhythmic new single, and he tapped Polo G to inject it with a little melodic Chicago drill.

SKLAR GREY - "LAST ONE STANDING" (ft. POLO G, MOZZY & EMINEM)

Skylar Grey, Polo G, Mozzy, and Eminem have come together for a new song off the new Marvel movie Venom: Let There Be Carnage. It's as bombastic as you'd expect from a song written for a Marvel movie, but Polo G and Mozzy have been on fire lately, so it's got its moments.

MEGAN THEE STALLION & MALUMA - "CRAZY FAMILY"

Speaking of movie songs by good rappers, Megan Thee Stallion has teamed up with reggaeton singer Maluma and production team Rock Mafia for this new song from The Addams Family 2.

BINO RIDEAUX - "LEMME FIND OUT" (ft. RODDY RICCH)

Bino Rideaux and Roddy Ricch are both melodic rappers with recent breakouts, and their styles go well together on this new song.

JPEGMAFIA - "HAZARD DUTY PAY!"

Rapper/producer JPEGMAFIA returns with an appealing new song that finds him hopping between various flows over a psychedelic soul sample.

WALE - "POKE IT OUT" (ft. J. COLE)

Wale releases his new album Folarin II on October 22 via Warner, and it'll include the upbeat, percussive funk-rap of "Pole It Out," which features an in-the-pocket verse from J. Cole.

BANDGANG LONNIE BANDS - "HOT" (ft. EST GEE & THE BIG HOMIE)

Detroit rapper BandGang Lonnie Bands will release a new album, Hard 2 Kill, on October 7 via TF Entertainment, and it'll include this dark, brooding new song with EST Gee and The Big Homie.

SHAD - "BLACK AVERAGENESS"

Canadian rapper Shad just released his new album TAO, featuring this upbeat, melodic new single.

KALI UCHIS - "FUE MEJOR" (ft. SZA)

Kali Uchis has put out a new version of "fue mejor," and this one features newly-added guest vocals from SZA. Kali says, "This is Latin R&B, this is SZA singing in Spanish for the very first time, this is spooky season, this IS the moment."

