13 New Rap and R&B Songs Out This Week

This was a very stacked week for new music. Also out this week is the new JPEGMAFIA. We also got a ton of new rap, R&B, etc singles this week, including The Weeknd & Swedish House Mafia, Mick Jenkins, Joell Ortiz, Beanz, the new West Coast supergroup Mount Westmore, Big Sean, DJ Snake (ft. Megan Thee Stallion), and more.

SWEDISH HOUSE MAFIA AND THE WEEKND - "MOTH TO A FLAME"

One day after it was more or less revealed that Swedish House Mafia are playing and probably headlining Coachella 2022, the trio put out a new song featuring lead vocals by 2018 Coachella headliner The Weeknd. SHM cater to the moody, '80s-style synthpop that's become The Weeknd's calling card in recent years, and it basically sounds like a great new Weeknd single.

MICK JENKINS - "SCOTTIE PIPPEN"

Chicago rapper Mick Jenkins' new album Elephant in the Room comes out next week, and here's another new single. This one finds him going in a chilled-out, indie-soul direction.

JOELL ORTIZ - "OG"

Joell Ortiz has announced a new album, Autograph, due November 12 via Mello Music Group. It features Sheek Louch, KXNG Crooked, CyHi The Prynce, and more, as well as production from Heatmakerz, Apollo Brown, Salaam Remi, Namir Blade, and more, and new single "OG" is a lyrical and musical reminder that Joell is a lifer. "I feel so lucky to be able to call myself an 'OG,'" he says. "Where I come from adulthood isn’t always a guarantee. But here I am, alive and well still doing what I love to do."

BEANZ - "WAKE ME UP WHEN I'M DREAMING"

Pennsylvania rapper Beanz has shared a new song off her upcoming album Tables Turn, and you can read more about it here.

MOUNT WESTMORE (SNOOP DOGG, ICE CUBE, E-40 & TOO $HORT) - "BIG SUBWOOFER"

Snoop Dogg has announced Snoop Dogg Presents The Algorithm, which appears to be a compilation album of Def Jam artists, and its first single is also the debut single by his new supergroup Mount Westmore. Read more about it here.

MAJID JORDAN - "STARS ALIGN" (ft. DRAKE)

Drake appears on a new song by Majid Jordan, who are signed to his OVO Sound label. It's off their new album Wildest Dreams, and it's cut from a similar synthpop cloth as the classic Drake/Majid Jordan collab "Hold On, We're Going Home."

BIG SEAN & HIT-BOY - "WHAT A LIFE"

Frequent collaborators Big Sean and Hit-Boy have put out another new single together, and it finds Sean's infectious pop-rap in fine form.

DJ SNAKE - "SG" (ft. OZUNA, MEGAN THEE STALLION & LISA of BLACKPINK)

DJ Snake is back with a guest-filled, multi-cultural new single which features Puerto Rican reggaeton/Latin trap star Ozuna, Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion, and Lisa of K-pop giants BLACKPINK. It's largely in the reggaeton realm, but everyone brings their unique flair to this.

BONOBO - "TIDES" (ft. JAMILA WOODS)

Electronic wiz Bonobo has shared a new song off his upcoming album Fragments, and this one veers into psychedelic soul territory, with guest lead vocals from the great Jamila Woods.

RIC WILSON & YELLOW DAYS - "LIFE'S BEEN GOOD TO ME"

Chicago rapper Ric Wilson has announced a collaborative EP with London's Yellow Days (aka George Van Den Broek) called Disco Ric In London Town, due October 29 via Free Disco/EMPIRE. First single "Life's Been Good To Me" is a groovy, catchy disco/funk/rap hybrid. Yellow Days and Ric Wilson are also doing a North American tour together. All dates and ticket links (including NYC's Webster Hall on 11/30) here.

ZAC JONE$ - "THE WEED SONG" (ft. JESSE ROYAL)

Zac Jone$ teams up with Jesse Royal and producer Iotosh for a hip hop/reggae/dub ode to weed.

PROBLEM - "DIM MY LIGHT" (ft. SNOOP DOGG)

Compton rapper Problem keeps the sound of classic West Coast rap alive, so it's no surprise that Snoop Dogg -- an architect of that sound -- sounds great on this.

BOBBY FISHSCALE - "OWN EYES" (ft. INK & MOZZY)

Roc Nation-signed Florida rapper Bobby Fishscale taps Ink and Mozzy for this powerful, mournful-sounding new song. "Own eyes to me means to not let others dictate your future," said Bobby. "See it with your own eyes."

