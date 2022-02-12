13 New Rap and R&B Songs Out This Week

This week in hip hop, we got new projects from Jazmine Sullivan and Cousin Stizz that you can read about in Notable Releases, plus projects from Mary J. Blige, Death Row's new owner Snoop Dogg, Raveena, Wiz Khalifa & Juicy J, $NOT, G Perico, and more. We also got new singles from Saweetie, Nicki Minaj/Lil Baby, Duke Deuce/Rico Nasty, Future, Fivio Foreign (ft. Kanye West & Alicia Keys), Factor Chandelier/Open Mike Eagle, Curren$y/The Alchemist, and more. Plus, the Super Bowl Halftime Show is this Sunday with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige. Read on for all the rap and R&B songs we posted this week...

SAWEETIE - "CLOSER" (ft. H.E.R.)

Saweetie continues to gear up for her highly anticipated debut album Pretty Bitch Music, and here's a new single, which features H.E.R. and finds the rapper going in an airy R&B direction.

NICKI MINAJ - "BUSSIN" (ft. LIL BABY)

Just one week after teaming up on "Do We Have A Problem?," Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby have put their heads together again for another multi-generational all-star rap collab.

DUKE DEUCE - "FALLING OFF" (RICO NASTY)

Duke Deuce's crunk revival meets Rico Nasty's punk-rap on this fired-up, in-your-face, genuinely awesome new song.

FUTURE - "WORST DAY"

The highly prolific Future has released his first single of 2022, a dose of slow-paced trap melancholy called "Worst Day."

FIVIO FOREIGN - "CITY OF GODS" (ft. KANYE WEST & ALICIA KEYS)

Brooklyn drill star Fivio Foreign has tapped Kanye West and Alicia Keys for a bombastic ode to NYC (that borrows elements of The Chainsmokers' "New York City"), and, especially with Alicia's involvement, it's hard not to compare this one to "Empire State of Mind." It's off Fivio's upcoming album B.I.B.L.E., due March 25 via Columbia.

MOZZY - "REAL ONES" (ft. RODDY RICCH)

The great Sacramento rapper Mozzy has teamed up with the more pop-friendly Roddy Ricch for this melodic, melancholic ballad.

PAUL WALL & TERMANOLOGY - "NO TOLERANCE" (ft. NEMS & FLY ANAKIN)

Houston rap vet Paul Wall and Boston rap vet Termanology hav teamed up for a collaborative song, which has a beat from Statik Selektah and guest verses from rising underground rapper Fly Anakin and long-running Brooklyn rapper Nems (who recently went viral). It's a head-nod-inducing, classic style posse cut.

FACTOR CHANDELIER - "SLEEP UPSIDE DOWN" (ft. OPEN MIKE EAGLE)

Veteran hip hop producer Factor Chandelier is gearing up to release Time Invested II, a sequel to his 2002 debut album Time Invested, which turns 20 this year, and the new single features Open Mike Eagle. Read more about it here.

FANA HUES - "WILD HORSES"

Fana Hues has announced a new project, flora + fana, due March 25 via Bright Antenna Records, and here's lead single "Wild Horses," which is a minimal, hypnotic neo-soul song (and not a Rolling Stones cover). Fana says, "'wild horses' is a sonic version of an old western film. The music has elements that sound like a train going down the tracks, and when I first heard it, I immediately saw a woman with all of her belongings staring out of the window at a barren desert passing by. Her eyes flooded with inner conflict. 'wild horses' is her story."

CURREN$Y & THE ALCHEMIST - "THE TONIGHT SHOW"

Curren$y and The Alchemist revealed that their new collaborative album Continuance will come out next week, and they've also put out this stoned, jazzy new single.

RAUW ALEJANDRO - "CAPRICHOSO"

Puerto Rican reggaeton singer Rauw Alejandro follows last year's great Vice Versa with new single "Caprichoso," which is powered by a trap-inspired beat from Jamaican producer Rvssian.

KALI - "UONU" (ft. YUNG BLEU)

Rising rapper Kali follows up recent hits "Do A Bitch" and "MMM MMM" with more of an airy, R&B-tinged song.

DÄLEK - "DECIMATION (DIS NATION)"

Industrial rap vets Dälek have announced a new album, Precipice, due April 29 via Ipecac, and lead single "Decimation (Dis Nation)" is as dark and abrasive as you'd hope.

