13 New Rap and R&B Songs Out This Week
This week in hip hop, we got the new Big K.R.I.T. album, which you can read about in Notable Releases, plus projects from Yeat, Sada Baby, Curren$y & The Alchemist, and more, and we also got new singles from Fly Anakin, Tinashe, Kid Cudi & Nigo, BabyTron, Kojey Radical, and more. Read on for all the rap and R&B songs we posted this week...
FLY ANAKIN - "BLACK BE THE SOURCE" (ft. PINK SIIFU & BILLZ EGYPT)
Fly Anakin is a little less than a month away from releasing his new album Frank, and today brings new single "Black Be the Source," a soulful, psychedelic, underground rap song that "postures the often undervalued contributions of Black artistry as the blueprint for popular culture today" and comes with a similarly themed, equally powerful video directed by Jabari Canada.
--
TINASHE - "NATURALLY"
Tinashe's 333 was one of 2021's best R&B albums, and now it's getting a deluxe edition on March 3. That'll include new single "Naturally," which is cut from the same appealing cloth as the original record and already feels like a hit.
--
KID CUDI & NIGO - "WANT IT BAD"
Having recently shared the A$AP Rocky collab from his upcoming album I Know Nigo, Bape founder Nigo has now shared the Kid Cudi collab. It was produced by Pharrell, and it finds Kid Cudi taking on more of a gurgly auto-tune vibe than usual.
--
CURREN$Y & THE ALCHEMIST - "NO YEAST" (ft. BOLDY JAMES)
Curren$y and The Alchemist just released their new album Continuance, and Alchemist's jazzy, psychedelic production goes with Curren$y's stoned delivery as perfectly as ever. One of the album's major standouts is "No Yeast," which features another frequent Alchemist collaborator, Boldy James.
--
BABYTRON - "6 STAR WANTED LEVEL"
Detroit rapper BabyTron has announced a new project, Megatron, due March 4 via The Hip Hop Lab / EMPIRE. His zany, head-spinning, Midwest rap vibes are in fine form on this new song.
--
SHENSEEA - "R U THAT" (ft. 21 SAVAGE)
Rising dancehall star Shenseea follows "Lick" ft. Megan Thee Stallion with another song off her upcoming debut album ALPHA, "R U That." This one also features a big guest rapper (21 Savage) and it finds Shenseea continuing to blur the lines between Jamaican dancehall and American rap.
--
KOJEY RADICAL - "SILK" (ft. MASEGO)
UK rapper Kojey Radical's debut album Reason To Smile comes out March 4 via Asylum/Atlantic, and new single "Silk" finds him delivering tongue-twisters over airy, jazz-infused production.
--
OCKHAM'S BLAZER - "PRISON OF GOLD"
Ockham's Blazer are a multi-genre, seven-piece group fronted by underground rapper PremRock, and their self-titled debut album comes out 4/29 via Fake Four Inc. Read more about first single "Prison of Gold" here.
--
J BALVIN - "NIÑO SOÑADOR"
The ever-prolific Colombian reggaeton star J Balvin returns with new song "Niño Soñador," which starts out as a tender ballad before turning into a grungy, '90s-style alt-rock song with a trap-pop twist.
--
TEEZO TOUCHDOWN - "HANDYMAN" (ft. KENNY BEATS)
Teezo Touchdown, who's gearing up to open Tyler, the Creator's tour (and appears on Tyler's album Call Me If You Get Lost), has shared this new zany alt-pop collab with Kenny Beats.
--
FATIMA & JOE ARMON-JONES - "#1"
UK hip hop soul singer Fatima and jazz musician Joe Armon-Jones have teamed up for a three-song EP, Tinted Shades, due March 4 via Aquarii Records. The first single is the very appealing "#1," which plays to both artists' strengths.
--
VIC MENSA - VINO VALENTINO EP
Vic Mensa celebrates Valentine's Day with a new four-song EP, and it finds the Chicago rapper toning things down a bit and exploring R&B and soul territory.
--
SILK SONIC - "LOVE'S TRAIN" (CON FUNK SHUN COVER)
Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak have released a new Silk Sonic single for Valentine's Day, a cover of Con Funk Shun's 1983 track "Love's Train." They smooth the already velvety song out even more.
--
For even more new songs, browse our daily 'New Songs' lists. For more hip hop news, browse our 'Hip Hop News' category.
--