So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We publish a monthly playlist of some of our favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

OF FEATHER AND BONE - "ENTROPIC SELF IMMOLATION"

Denver death metallers Of Feather and Bone will release their third album, Sulfuric Disintegration, on November 13 via Profound Lore, and the first single is a seriously intense, adrenaline-rush-inducing dose of classic-style death metal.

--

THUNDER DREAMER - "HOUSE AND GARDEN"

Evansville, Indiana's Thunder Dreamer will release their new EP Summer Sleeping on November 6 the band's own Lonesome Morning Recording Co, and first single "House and Garden" is a dose of soaring, melancholic indie that recalls anything from early Band of Horses to newer bands like Wild Pink.

--

EDDIE VEDDER - "CARTOGRAPHY" & NICK ZINNER REMIX

Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder released instrumental "Cartography" as part of the Sub Pop Singles Club this year and it's now hit streaming services. The b-side is a remix by Yeah Yeah Yeah's Nick Zinner that ups the atmosphere and adds Bobby Kennedy's speech about the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. “Listening to the speech delivered by Bobby Kennedy in regards to the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. 50 years ago, you are reminded that once again we are at a moment in time when our society can and must do better. Voting is our most powerful form of nonviolent protest," says Vedder. "And those whom we vote for must be made deeply aware that the issues of equality and justice in America are of the utmost importance and need to be not only restored but taken to the next level. NOW."

--

PORRIDGE RADIO - "7 SECONDS"

Porridge Radio released the great Every Bad earlier this year, and following it with a collaboration with Lala Lala, "Good for You." Now they've shared another new single, "7 Seconds," which Dana Margolin says "started out sounding really different to how it sounds now. A few years ago I wrote a really slow, long and drawn out song about the end of something that was never right. I was sitting with Sam early last year and I played it to him and asked him if he could help me make it less miserable. He wrote the main keyboard riff almost immediately and it came together really quickly after that; we re-structured and re-arranged it and added the end part, which I think of lyrically as a kind of conversation between two different versions of myself."

--

THE MOUNTAIN GOATS – “GET FAMOUS”

“If I told you all how much fun we had making this one you wouldn’t even believe me," says John Darnielle of this new Mountain Goats track. "We hope it comes through.” "Get Famous" is from the band's new album, Getting Into Knives, which they made in just a week at the legendary Sam Phillips Recording studios in Memphis and with the horn section and organ (played by Al Green's keyboard man Charles Hodge), a little soul has definitely seeped in.

--

DEVI MCCALLION & KATIE DEY - MAGIC FIRE BRAIN (LP STREAM)

Canadian musician Devi McCallion, formerly of Black Dresses, and Melbourne, Australia's Katie Dey released a collaborative album, Some New Form of Life, in 2018. Here's its follow-up, Magic Fire Brain, which Katie calls "Piano ballads and slow jams for whatever happens after."

--

WINNING STREAK - "STOP SCREAMING"

Texas tech-y skatepunks Winning Streak will release their sophomore album We Need A Plan on November 3 via Thousand Island Records, and first single "Stop Screaming" is a pedal-to-the-metal melodic punk ripper.

--

SIX FEET UNDER - "ZODIAC"

Death metal vets Six Feet Under -- still fronted by Chris Barnes -- will release their new album Nightmares of the Decomposed on October 2 via Metal Blade, and new single "Zodiac" is out now.

--

GARGOYL - "PLASTIC NOTHING"

Gargoyl, the grunge/prog project of Dave Davidson (Revocation) and Luke Roberts (Thantifaxath, Ayahuasca), have shared another song off their upcoming self-titled debut album. Luke explains more about the song over at Metal Injection.

--

DNTEL - ENYA REMIXES (RE-RELEASE)

Back in 2011, Dntel (aka Jimmy Tamborello, also of The Postal Service) released a free album of Enya remixes, proving that his trademark sputtering drums go very well with Enya's ethereality. The album never really got an official release, and it still hasn't, but he posted a free download of it over the weekend, for those who didn't grab it back in the day:

--

CINDY LEE BERRYHILL - "WOKE UP FROM A DREAM"

"A few years ago, as I was recording my seventh album The Adventurist (Omnivore 2017), I took a popular DNA test that informs you of your likely ancestry and some medical proclivities," says New York anifolk icon Cindy Lee Berryhill as an introduction to her new single. "A surprise was revealed when I received the results. I was part sub-Saharan African. Not that 6% sub-Saharan African next to my 94% European ancestry meant very much on the pie chart, but what it did do was expose a hidden history of my grandmother Fay and where she’d come from. If I was 6%, then my father was approximately 12% and my grandma was roughly 24%. Through the U.S. census I found out that Grandma Fay Grant (Berryhill by marriage) and her brother, mother and father had all identified as black on the 1900 census. Some time before 1910 the family of four left their home and large extended black family in Charleston, S.C., and moved to Los Angeles, Calif. Then on the 1910 census the family now identified as white. This passing as white,and my grandma’s to-the-death-secret, are her story. My story is one of being a white girl who writes songs in a white man’s world. And so I introduce you to my new digital single."

--

THE AVALANCHES - "MUSIC MAKES ME HIGH" & "TAKE CARE IN YOUR DREAMING" FT DENZEL CURRY, TRICKY, SAMPA THE GREAT

The Avalanches third album is out in December and they've shared two new songsA from it: the moody "Take Care In Your Dreaming" featuring Denzel Curry, Tricky and Sampa The Great, and disco track "Music Makes Me High," that is reminiscent of The Avalanches' 2000 debut.

--

POSITIONER (ex-JAPANDI, WEATHERBOX) - "UNSTEADY HANDS"

Positioner is the new-ish project of guitarist/vocalist/multi-instrumentalist George Pritzker, who played guitar in Weatherbox and who also was in the now-defunct math rock band Japandi, and you can read more about their new song "Unsteady Hands" here.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the ‘New Songs’ archive.