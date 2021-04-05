13 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

NAVY BLUE - "DURAG ANTHEM"

Brooklyn rapper Navy Blue, who was just profiled in a Rising interview over at Pitchfork, follows his very good December 2020 album Song of Sage: Post Panic! with a pensive, chilled-out new song "Durag Anthem."

WESTSIDE GUNN - "EASTERGUNN DAY 4 FREESTYLE" (ft. MACH-HOMMY)

Longtime collaborators Westside Gunn and Mach-Hommy teamed up for a nine-and-a-half minute freestyle on Easter, and it's exactly the kind of throwback-yet-fresh-sounding song you'd expect from these two.

SATANIC PLANET - "STEVE-O TAKES A TRIP TO SATANIC PLANET"

Satanic Planet -- aka The Locust's Justin Pearson, his Dead Cross bandmate Dave Lombardo (ex-Slayer), Justin's Planet B bandmate Luke Henshaw, and Satanic Temple founder Lucein Greaves -- have a debut album on the way, but they also released this non-album track featuring spoken word by Steve-O from Jackass.

RED FANG - "ARROWS"

Portland's Red Fang will release their new album Arrows on June 4 via Relapse. It was produced by longtime collaborator Chris Funk (of The Decemberists), and the just-released title track is exactly the kind of melodic, riffy stoner rock that Red Fang have been churning out for over a decade.

WEYES BLOOD - "TITANIC RISEN"

Weyes Blood first shared Titanic Rising outtake "Titanic Risen" via online game Roblox earlier this year, but she's now put it on streaming services. It'll have to hold us over till her new album comes out.

ELDER ISLAND - "SACRED"

Bristol UK group Elder Island will release their second album, Swimming Static on May 20 via their own label. There's a strong '90s dance vibe with the house-y "Sacred."

BEACHY HEAD (SLOWDIVE, CASKET GIRLS) - "HIDDENSEE"

Beachy Head, the new group featuring members of Slowdive, Casket Girls, Flaming Lips, and more, will release their debut album at the end of the month via Graveface. Here's a third song off the album, a nice bit of propulsive dreampop.

MARIA REIS - A FLOR DA URTIGA EP (PRODUCED BY PANDA BEAR)

Panda Bear produced and plays on this appealing EP by Portuguese artist Maria Reis. There are elements of tropicalia and indie rock in her effervescent brand of pop.

PERRY SERPA (THE SHARP THINGS) - "NIKOLA"

Sharp Things frontman Perry Serpa will release solo album Laying Low In The Highlands on May 21. You don't have to look much further than the tracklisting -- featuring song titles like "Out Of Purel," "I Got a Fever" and a cover of Gilbert O'Sullivan's "Alone Again (Naturally)" -- to know its a pandemic album. First single "Nikola," about Tesla, is bouncy '70s-style singer-songwriter pop with lyrics like "But it’s right when you kill your heroes / And it’s right when you drink their blood."

SEPUTUS - "PHANTOM INDIGO"

Seputus (whose members are also all in Pyrrhon) have shared the title track off their upcoming album Phantom Indigo (due 6/4 via Willowtip). It's a slab of death metal that manages to be brutal and burly but also melodic, atmospheric, and brainy. Drummer/guitarist/composer Stephen Schwegler gave some background on the song to Decibel.

FIELD OF FLAMES - REMNANTS OF A COLLAPSED EXISTENCE EP

Field of Flames hail from the San Jose hardcore scene and share members with Sunami and Extinguish, and they tell No Echo that they're influenced by '90s metallic hardcore bands like Slugfest and Undertow, but they make it their own, as you can hear on this rager of an EP.

REJOICE - "MONSTROUS DOVE"

Columbus, OH hardcore band Rejoice (who share members with En Love and The Way) will release their debut EP Damnation No Longer Hearts this Friday (April 9 via Delayed Gratification Records), and new single "Monstrous Dove" is a fast-paced, throat-shredding ripper.

THE ISLEY BROTHERS - "FRIENDS AND FAMILY" (ft. SNOOP DOGG)

After going hit-for-hit with Earth, Wind & Fire on Verzuz, soul/funk legends The Isley Brothers released a new Snoop Dogg-featuring song. Read more here.

