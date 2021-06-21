13 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

MEGA BOG - "CRUMB BACK"

Erin Birgy has shared a third track from her new Mega Bog album, Life, and Another. "Crumb Back," is the poppiest song we've heard yet from the album, with a fun, jazzy flair and just a little skronk. The album's out July 23 via Paradise of Bachelors.

ANNIE FT. JAKE SHEARS (SCISSOR SISTERS) - "NEON LIGHTS"

Annie has a new EP, Neon Nights, on the way this summer that includes a new song with collaborator/producer Richard X, covers of The Jesus and the Mary Chain's "Just Like Honey" and Patrick Swayze’s "She’s Like the Wind," as well as this, a duet with Scissor Sisters' Jake Shears.

JEFFREY LEWIS - "NOW WE'VE BEAT THAT STUPID VIRUS WE CAN GET BACK TO OUR STUPID LIVES"

Jeffrey Lewis has shared a new song, "Now We've Beat That Stupid Virus We Can Get Back to Our Stupid Lives," that's pretty self explanatory. He's also shared a new comic titled "Things I'll Miss About the Pandemic" that's pretty fun to flip through (check it out via his Instagram, below).

HOT MULLIGAN - "BLEED AMERICAN" (JIMMY EAT WORLD COVER)

Fresh off releasing their new EP I Won't Reach Out To You, emo up and comers Hot Mulligan (who also are headlining a stacked tour package) have shared a cover of one of the greatest emo-punk songs of all time, Jimmy Eat World's "Bleed American." They stay faithful to the original, and they sound great doing it.

ÆNIGMATUM - "FORGED FROM BEDLAM"

Ænigmatum will release their sophomore album Deconsecrate on August 13 via 20 Buck Spin, and they've shared lead single "Forged From Bedlam." As on their 2019 self-titled debut, Ænigmatum are offering up melodic, blackened death metal, but they sound even tighter and more whiplash-inducing than they did two years ago.

FREEZING COLD - "STUCK ON HOLD"

NYC indie-punks Freezing Cold (members of Bridge and Tunnel, Aye Nako, Sleater-Kinney, etc) are releasing a new two-song single this Friday, and you can hear one of the songs now. Read more about it here.

HELADO NEGRO - "GEMINI AND LEO"

Helado Negro‘s first album for 4AD, ‘Far In,‘ will be out in October, and features appearances by Buscabella, Jenn Wasner (Wye Oak), Opal Hoyt (Zenizen), Benamin, Kacy Hill, and more. This is the joyful first single.

JONI MITCHELL - 'BLUE 50 (DEMOS & OUTTAKES)' EP

Joni Mitchell's 1971 masterpiece Blue turns 50 this week, and to celebrate, she's got a few things in the works. Today she released Blue 50 (Demos & Outtakes) which includes alternate takes of “River” and “Urge for Going,” demos for “California” and “A Case of You” with slightly different lyrics, and “Hunter,” that was previously only released on live album Amchitka, the 1970 Greenpeace benefit Mitchell played with James Taylor in Vancouver.

ANGEL BAT DAWID - HUSH HARBOR MIXTAPE VOL. 1 DOXOLOGY

Angel Bat Dawid released Hush Harbor Mixtape Vol. 1 Doxology on June 19 via International Anthem. Dedicated to Saint Escrava Anastacia (whose image is on the artwork), the mixtape features Angel's eerie clarinet playing at the center but also includes spoken word pieces, minimal R&B, and cosmic electronics as tracks flow seamlessly from one into the next.

MIKE - DISCO!

MIKE's new album Disco! has arrived, and as you'd expect from MIKE, it fuses hazy production (by MIKE, under his DJ Blackpower guise) with stream-of-consciousness raps. It's dizzying, psychedelic music, but still tightly focused. Read more about it here.

BACKXWASH - I LIE HERE BURIED WITH MY RINGS AND MY DRESSES

Backxwash released new album I Lie Here Buried With My Rings and My Dresses on Sunday. It features appearances from Black Dresses members Ada Rook & Devi McCallion, Sad13, SurgeryHead, and Lauren Bousfield, with production by clipping. and Nowhere2Run (Code Orange's Eric “Shade” Balderose and Jami Morgan) and Will Owen Bennett who worked on Backxwash's Polaris-winning God Has Nothing to Do With This Leave Him Out of It.

BACKXWASH - "VILEXSPELLS" (VILE CREATURES REMIX)

Canadian metal duo Vile Creature (who made one of our and Backxwash's favorite metal albums of 2020) have remixed Backxwash's "Spells" from God Has Nothing To Do With This Leave Him Out Of It. Say Vile Creature: "Backxwash's 2020 album God Has Nothing To Do With This Leave Him Out Of It was a gamechanger, raw and honest hiphop with a distinct and punishing metal influence. 'Spells' was a highlight song for us and in celebration of her new album coming out on 20 June, 2021 we went into Boxcar Sound Studios in Hamilton, ON and put our spin on this blistering 2 minute missive."

SOUL GLO - DISN**** VOL. 2

Philly hardcore band Soul Glo released their killer new EP on Juneteenth on Bandcamp, and today they revealed that they signed to Epitaph, who gave the EP a wider release on all digital platforms. Read more here.

