13 New Songs Out Today

ARCA - "INCENDIO"

Arca has put out a new single, "Incendio," and it finds her singing, rapping, and yelling in Spanish over loud, maximalist, experimental production.

SOCCER MOMMY / KERO KERO BONITO - "ROM COM 2021"

Soccer Mommy have collaborated with Kero Kero Bonito on a new version of SM's “rom com 2004" from earlier this summer. KKB have taken the distorted original and made it into something sweeter. “We were very excited to be invited to work on ‘Rom Com 2021,’ say Kero Kero Bonito. “Our contributions were inspired by Bridget Jones' Diary, late summer and UK Garage vocal manipulation.”

EXPLOSIONS IN THE SKY - "CHISOS"

Post-rock greats Explosions in the Sky will release their soundtrack to PBS nature documentary Big Bend: The Wild Frontier of Texas this week and here's one last preview. "Chisos" is a little different than EITS' usual anthemic, widescreen style, and has an unexpected winsome charm.

THE CRIBS FT. JANET WEISS - "TAKEN TO TUALATIN"

The Cribs recently launched the Sonic Blew Singles Club where members will get a new 7" each month. "Swinging at Shadows" is the first single and b-side "Taken to Tualatin" is a nice, acoustic and very Cribs-y song featuring the great Janet Weiss.

CHRISTINE AND THE QUEENS - JOSEPH (EP STREAM)

Christine and the Queens surprise-released a new EP, Joseph, with two cover songs she performed during her Global Citizen Live set, George Michael's "Freedom" and Michel Fugain and Le Big Bazar's "Comme l'oiseau."

KARLOFF - "HIBISCUS"

Karloff have shared another track off their upcoming self-titled debut album (due 10/8 via No Funeral, I.Corrupt, 3LA, and Zegema Beach), and this one's a dose of harsh, discordant screamo that's way heavier than the first single.

BAD HISTORY MONTH - "DEEP BRIGHT FUTURE" & NYXY NYX - "NO WORRIES"

Bad History Month (aka Sean Sprecher of Boston) and Nyxy Nyx (aka Brian Reichert of Philly) will put out the split album Death Takes A Holiday on October 29 via Exploding In Sound. One song from each is out now, and both are fine examples of DIY indie rock.

GONE TO COLOR FT. KURT WAGNER (LAMBCHOP) - "JUST SMILE"

“When Gone To Color contacted me about working together I was struck by their sonics," Lambchop's Kurt Wagner says of his collaboration with duo Gone to Color. "They were pretty intense and inspiring, so the work was a pleasure. At the time, I had no idea who these guys were, but they make good art and that’s enough for me, plus they seem to appreciate my way with words, which is big and their approach in collaboration is right and true." Gone to Color's debut album, that also features Martina Topley-Bird, Liar's Angus Andrew, Merchandise's Carson Cox and more, is out October 15.

LUCA WILDING - "SONG OF CARMEN"

South East London singer songwriter Luca Wilding just released new single "Song of Carmen" and it comes with a striking video directed by Stuart Langfield that matches the song's elegiac sonics. It's from the Book of Fate EP that's out October 15.

BELAVER - "MOUNT MISERY"

Belaver's new album, Lain Prone, is due October 22 and "Mount Misery" is the new single. He's shared a video for the song that used the talents of 17 animators from around the world, and was edited together by Dust Reid.

BRION STARR - "A NIGHT TO REMEMBER"

Brion Starr has shared the title track to his upcoming Tony Visconti-produced second album, A Night to Remember. "The track is a reflection on what was going on last summer with the worldwide protests that were happening, reflected through the prism of American sentimentality," says Brion. "I love the piano in this track, very special. ‘A Night To Remember’ your life, the kind of night that surpasses anything you could have imagined. The kind of night where it feels like the whole world could change.”

BAT FANGS - "ACTION"

Bat Fangs, the duo of guitarist/vocalist Betsy Wright (Ex Hex) and drummer Laura King (of Speed Stick and Mac McCaughan's band), have shared another track from their upcoming sophomore album, Queen of My World. Another big riff monster, "Action" references the Flamin' Groovies and also contains massive "whoas" right out of Def Leppard's Hysteria.

FINE PLACE (FRANKIE ROSE, MATTHEW HORD) - "THIS NEW HEAVEN"

Frankie Rose is back with Fine Place, a duo formed with Matthew Hord of Running and Pop. 1280. "The sound we were going for was an attempt to capture the dystopian feel of New York during a period of desertion by the wealthy," they say. "This New Heaven" is the album's title track and first single.

