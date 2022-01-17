So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

HELPLESS - "WRAITHS OF MEMORY"

UK band Helpless have announced Caged In Gold, their first album since their 2017 debut LP Debt, due March 25 via Church Road. The first single is "Wraiths of Memory," a punishing, two-and-a-half minute blend of grind, death, sludge, noise, and more.

--

BERTHOLD CITY - "WITH THIS REGRET"

Berthold City, the new-ish band fronted by Strife guitarist Andrew Kline (alongside members of Internal Affairs and Abrasion), will follow their run of 7"s with their first full-length, When Words Are Not Enough, due March 17 via Andrew's label WAR Records. First single "With This Regret" is exactly the kind of no-frills hardcore you expect from this band, and it rips.

--

PHOSPHORESCENT - "BAD NEWS FROM HOME" (RANDY NEWMAN COVER)

Phosphorescent has launched The Full Moon Project with a cover of Randy Newman's 1988 song "Bad News From Home." The original was already somber and atmospheric, but Phos' version really leans into that aspect, with a rendition that's even more spacious and eerie.

--

YARD ACT - "TINY DANCER" (ELTON JOHN COVER)

Yard Act released their anticipated debut album this week and while you wait you can check out this cover of Elton John's classic, "Tiny Dancer," which they recorded for Apple Music. “We did ‘Tiny Dancer’ ‘cause our new best pal Elton has been so kind about us in the press recently," says drummer/vocalist James Smith. "A song like 'Tiny Dancer' seems so far removed from what people assume Yard Act is, we thought it would be a really interesting way of showing not only our own versatility, but also the versatility of a song as good as ‘Tiny Dancer’.”

--

NOWHERE - E.P.

Omaha noisy post-hardcore trio Nowhere (whose lineup includes former Retox bassist Thor Dickey) recently released this killer five-song EP, and if you dig the '90s Touch & Go/AmRep sound, you should give this a spin.

--

PARTNER - "TIME IS A CAR"

Canadian duo Partner follow their 2020 album Never Give Up with a new single, "Time Is a Car," that channels '80s hair metal. "This is a song that we wrote while reflecting on the years that have passed and the way that the passing of time offers fresh perspectives," they write. "Fittingly enough it’s ready just in time for us to present it to you on Josée’s 30th birthday. Time sure does fly!!"

--

PUSH! - "UNBREAKABLE"

Lisbon hardcore band Push! have announced a new EP, Bad Intentions, due this year via Knives Out Records, and new single "Unbreakable!" is a punishing dose of metallic hardcore. The band released the song along with a playlist for IDIOTEQ featuring tracks by Drain, END, Nails, Stray from the Path, and more, and if you like those bands, you should check this out too.

--

AVRIL LAVIGNE - "LOVE IT WHEN YOU HATE ME" (ft. BLACKBEAR)

Avril Lavigne's new album features production and drumming by Travis Barker, and guest vocals by Mark Hoppus, Machine Gun Kelly, and blackbear, the latter of whom features on this new single. Read more about it here.

--

BORIS - "BEYOND GOOD AND EVIL"

Boris have shared the second single off their anticipated new album W, and you can read more about it here. The album drops this Friday (1/21) via Sacred Bones, and you can pre-order it on limited-to-300 "sea blue with black blob" vinyl.

--

TINDERSTICKS - "BOTH SIDES OF THE BLADE"

Tindersticks have a career-spanning Best Of on the way and in addition to classics like "Her," "City Sickness," Travelling Light," and "Rented Rooms," the 20-track double album also includes a new song, "Both Sides of the Blade." It's from Claire Denis' new film Avec amour et acharnement that stars Juliette Binoche and premieres at the Berlin Film Festival in February.

--

MINT GREEN - "BODY LANGUAGE"

Boston's Mint Green signed to Pure Noise and their first single for the label is a big, soaring, reverb-coated mix of indie rock song and dream pop, with just a hint of 2000s-style emo catharsis thrown in. Read more about it here.

--

GHOST FAME - "DEPARTING WORDS"

Lowell, MA melodic hardcore band Ghost Fame announced a new EP recorded by ex-Defeater member Jay Maas and Mouthbreather's Nick Cates, and it also features members of Mouthbreather and Great American Ghost. Read more about new single "Departing Words" here.

--

CLOUD CULT - 'ONE WAY OUT OF A WHOLE"

Cloud Cult have announced Metamorphosis, the band's first album in six years, which will be out March 4 via Earthology Records. The band had almost completed an album right before the Covid hit, which frontman and songwriter Craig Minowa then set aside and started writing new material influenced by his experiences during the pandemic. The first single off the record is "One Way Out of a Hole," which finds Cloud Cult's deeply felt, orchestral folk pop still in fine form.

